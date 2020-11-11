Bihar election results: Will stop divisive forces from returning to power, says AIMIM’s Akhtar-ul Iman

AIMIM's Bihar president Akhtar-ul Iman (left) with party chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (Source: Wali Ahmad)

AIMIM’s Bihar president Akhtar-ul Iman won from Amour, defeating sitting Congress MLA Jaleel Mastan, who has represented the constituency six times. Mastan finished third, behind the JD(U)’s Saba Zafar. Iman secured over 55 per cent of the vote share, having shifted from Kochdhaman seat.

Excerpts from the interview:

Post-poll support

“We will do whatever needs to be done to stop divisive forces from coming back to power. It is true that people’s mandate should be respected, we will respect it and decide accordingly.”

RJD tally

“Had they (the RJD) started early, the situation could have been far better. They didn’t seem prepared even till before the nominations. This mandate is not for them, but against the ruling alliance.”

AIMIM pitch

“In our campaign, we urged voters not to support those who had deceived them in 2015, and to back those who talked about their issues and would provide them their own leadership. The voters here have always voted for a party that they thought would form the government but never thought of their own welfare. This time they have thought about creating their own leadership.”

Plan for Seemanchal

“Seemanchal has been discriminated against since Independence, we want special status for it under Article 371, political and economic justice.”

Charge of vote katua/cutter

“Leaders who call us that are those who overnight move to the BJP. My vision, my work and people’s faith in me and my leader’s struggles are there for all to see. It’s Barrister Owaisi who takes on the RJD’s vision both inside and outside Parliament.”

Kishanganj loss

“It’s the people’s mandate. We may have gone wrong somewhere.”

