Bihar: Rajnath’s helicopter lands at wrong place without any security

A major security breach took place at Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s election campaign tour on Wednesday, when his helicopter landed at a wrong place, 20 kilometers away from the actual location. The home minister was without any security for more than 30 minutes.

Singh’s helicopter, was supposed to land at Narpatganj in Araria, where he was to address the rally of BJP candidate Premkumar Singh. Instead, it landed at a ground where an RJD rally took place hours before.

Sources said the goof up happened due to lack of coordination at the local level by the state BJP unit.

Rajnath Singh is a Z plus protectee.

Singh was scheduled to address four rallies – Shambhuganj in Banka constituency, Dhamdaha (Purnia) and Alamnagar in Purnia – apart from the one in Araria. He was scheduled to arrive at 3.40 pm. However, after taking off from Purnia, the helicopter, which was expected to refuel in Araria, had got the clearance to land in Madhail, where there was no security for the home minister.

A crowd gathered immediately after the helicopter landed. Since there were no security, the Home Minister stayed inside the helicopter . The crowd started getting bigger as people started taking selfies with the helicopter in the background. While the pilots started organizing for the fuel tanker, Singh’s personal staff and the aircraft engineer with him in the helicopter started managing the crowd.

Singh remained calm and did not come out of the helicopter.

A few policemen reached the spot in 15-20 minutes but the crowd had become unmanageable. Sources in the government said it was a “serious security breach.” An official said: “Imagine, such a goof up happens with the Home Minister at a dangerous zone like Naxal affected areas.”

The helicopter took off and reached the scheduled spot 45 minutes late.