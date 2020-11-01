Bihar polls: RJD faces heat for muscleman-politician candidate near Patna

Tejashwi Yadav shares the stage with Danapur candidate Ritlal Yadav on Sunday. (Express photo)

Even as the Nitish Kumar-led NDA alliance tries to rake up poor law and order during Lalu Prasad’s regime, the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan has so far managed to keep its campaign focussed on development politics and Tejashwi Yadav’s promise of 10 lakh jobs for the state’s youth. However, in the Danapur contest — where sitting BJP MLA Asha Devi Sinha is taking on the RJD’s Ritlal Yadav, one of the men accused of allegedly murdering her husband Satynarayan Sinha in 2003 — the RJD is finding it hard to justify its choice of candidate.

Adjoining the capital Patna, the Danapur Assembly seat was represented by Lalu Prasad in 2000. BJP’s Asha Sinha has been representing the seat since 2005. Her husband was killed on April 30, 2003. The case is under trial.

Ritlal, who is facing 33 cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion, and is also charged under provisions of the Arms Act, was jailed in 2010 in a murder case. He has been acquitted in eight of these cases, and is the first politician to face a case under Prevention of Money Laundering Act in 2013.

He had contested the 2010 Assembly election as an Independent from jail. Though he lost, he managed to get 41,000 votes in the Yadav bastion. The BJP’s Asha Sinha got over 59,000 votes and the RJD candidate Sachchidanand got only 11,000 votes. He was released on bail recently.

In the 2015 elections, Ritlal could not get an RJD ticket, and the party’s candidate Rajkishore Yadav polled over 67,000 votes. BJP’s Asha Devi retained the seat with over 72,000 votes.

Also Read | Tejashwi Yadav interview: People of Bihar finally feel heard

In her campaign this time, Asha Devi is reminding people of her husband’s murder and asking them to vote for ‘peace’. “I am only telling people about aman-chain (peace and law and order) factor… While the constituency has issues such as water-logging, the main concern is to keep a politician like Ritlal at bay. In this election, I am contesting against my husband’s alleged killer,” Asha Sinha said at a meeting in Danapur on Saturday.

On Sunday, as Ritlal campaigned in the riverine belt, he stuck to his party’s development pitch. He was also joined by Tejashwi Yadav, who has so far avoided sharing a dais with the leader.

Even though Danapur’s voters are largely divided on caste lines, many raised questions about Ritlal’s candidature on Sunday. Pawan Kumar Gupta, who runs a business in Danapur market, said, “One must not encourage elements like Ritlal. He faces several accusations of land grabbing. We would stay away from such a candidate even if Tejashwi Yadav promises us the moon.” Added Jitendra Kumar of Patalapur panchayat, “Ritlal’s victory could mean rise of several local hoodlums. Being a fellow Yadav is not good enough.”

Another resident, Avinash Kumar says that the RJD’s MY-plus formula may not work in Danapur “because of Ritlal’s image.” Despite Ritlal’s chances of getting 80-90% of the Yadav votes, the upper caste, OBC Kurmi, Kushwaha and a big chunk of EBC votes could tilt the scales in Asha Sinha’s favour.

Ritlal came into the limelight in the early 1990s when he and his men would land all the railway contracts of Danapur division. He had been on the run since Sinha’s murder and surrendered in 2010.

Ritlal is considered close to Lalu Prasad, and the RJD supremo also visited his Danapur house before the 2014 Lok Sabha polls to seek support for his daughter and Pataliputra RJD candidate Misa Bharati. In 2014, Lalu Prasad made him RJD state secretary.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd