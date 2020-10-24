‘Did they build any school… ask your father, mother: Nitish Kumar’s all-out attack at Tejashwi

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during an election rally ahead of Bihar assembly polls. (PTI)

As political heat in poll-bound Bihar simmers, Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar Friday launched a no-holds-barred attack at RJD leader and Grand Alliance’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav.

While addressing a poll rally in Teghra constituency, Nitish Kumar said: “Kahin koi ek school banaya tha…agar padhna chahte ho toh apne baap se pucho…apni maata se pucho…kahi koi school tha, ya ban raha tha” (Was there even one school built? If you want to know, ask your father..ask your mother. Was there any school? Was any school being built).

Kumar was targeting Tejashwi’s father and former CM of Bihar, Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is currently jailed on charges of corruption, and his wife Rabri Devi.

“Raaj karne ka mauka mila..raaj karke grahan karte rahe…aur andar chale gye toh patni ko baitha diya gaddi pe..yahi sab toh chal raha tha stithi,”(When there was chance to govern…they kept making money..and when they went to prison they made their wife sit on the chair. All this was going on back then), Kumar said at the rally.

At the rally, Kumar, who has been declared as the NDA CM face, also listed achievements of his successive governments in the last 15 years and promised to further speed up the development work if voted back to power.

The JD(U) chief had in the past too made similar remarks. Once taking a swipe at Yadav’s party, Kumar had said that “those who neglected education, health and roads construction and spent time in encouraging ‘jungle raj’ are today talking about development…it’s nothing but a joke.”

Dismissing RJD’s poll promise of creating 10 lakh jobs, Yadav had said that those (Tejashwi Yadav) who have no knowledge of alphabet or experience are talking about providing jobs. However, the BJP– JD(U)’s ally– later itself promised 19 lakh jobs in its election manifesto.

The Bihar Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in three phases, starting October 28. Results will be declared on November 10.

