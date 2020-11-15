Bihar: NDA meet today to choose legislature party leader, Nitish Kumar set to return as CM

Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar arrives at the party office in Patna (PTI)

The NDA will hold a meeting on Sunday to decide who will be the next chief minister of Bihar. In all likelihood JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar is set to be declared as the leader of the NDA legislature party and return for a consecutive fourth term as chief minister.

This was decided at an “informal” meeting of the NDA leaders from four constituent parties — JD(U), BJP, HAM(S) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) — at Nitish’s residence on Friday. The meeting took place after Nitish handed over the resignation of his ministry to Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan and recommendation to dissolve the state assembly.

“We decided to convene a meeting of elected legislators of all the four partners on November 15 at 12.30 pm. All decisions will be taken in that meeting. After the meeting and election of the NDA leader, we will stake claim to form the government,” Nitish Kumar had told reporters.

Hours before the NDA meet, newly elected BJP legislators will have a meeting with state party chief Sanjay Jaiswal in Patna.

The NDA won 125 seats in the 243-member Bihar assembly against 110 clinched by the opposition Grand Alliance. Even though BJP emerged as the dominant partner in the NDA in Bihar, winning 74 seats to ally JD(U)’s 43, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had put to rest all speculation over who would lead the government, saying “every BJP and NDA worker will ensure that our pledge for the state is fulfilled under the leadership of Nitish Kumar”.

The JD(U)’s tally of 43 this time, down from 71, is its worst performance since the 2005 Assembly polls. In his first interaction with the media after the election results, Kumar said he never staked claim on the CM’s post. “I have made no claim on the CM chair, the decision will be taken by NDA. It has not been decided yet when the oath taking ceremony will be held, whether after Diwali or Chhath,” he had said.

The Indian Express has learnt that Nitish expressed his “unwillingness” to continue citing the steep slide in JD(U)’s tally. However, senior BJP leaders have persuaded him to continue as CM and gave him an assurance that he would have “full independence as before” in running the government.

Sources said Nitish was “very upset” at the manner in which Chirag Paswan and his LJP had hurt the JD(U). A senior BJP leader said, “He was deeply disturbed and very upset that Chirag had spoiled JD(U)’s chances in at least 25-30 seats. We persuaded him to remain the CM even though BJP is now a senior partner in the alliance.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd