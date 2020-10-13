‘Bihar mein ee baa’: Political parties engage in song battle in poll-bound state

The 2 minutes 35 seconds song is themed around the work done by Kumar during his tenure. (Source: Video screengrab)

Blowing the election bugle in Bihar, the BJP and JD(U) Tuesday released campaign songs in Bhojpuri titled ‘Bihar mein ee baa’ (This is in Bihar) to highlight achievements of the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in the state. The 2 minutes 35 seconds song is in response to another Bhojpuri single which is being used by the Opposition to attack the Nitish government.

Popular Bhojpuri song ‘Bihar Me Ka Ba’, sung by young artist Neha Singh Rathore, is critical of the NDA government’s performance in the state. Her version mentions the “deteriorating law and order situation”, “wrongdoings” and “negligent attitude” of the government towards the migrant labourers.

Neha’s song has been used by the RJD and the Congress to wage “poster wars” against the Nitish government.

The BJP’s version talks about the development of Bihar — improved road infrastructure, installation of medium and small scale industries and job opportunities. The song also mentions those who are returning to their home state and investing in startups, educational institutions such as IIT, NIT, AIIMS, etc.

At one point, the song can also be seen criticising Neha and asking her to see the development works done in Bihar through “clean lenses”. However, the BJP has denied launching personal attacks at the singer. “Our song is just a reply to the opposition parties and not any individual person,” IANS quoted Bihar BJP IT cell convener Manan Krishnan as saying.

Hours after BJP’s song, the Congress shot back with its own version of ‘ka-ba’. The party alleged that the state has become a hub of corruption under the “corrupt alliance of JD(U) and NDA”.

Soon after, the JD(U) also released its own version of the song. “This special song is for those who do not stay away from defaming Bihar. Know a little about your Bihar and then tell the world what is there in Bihar. It’s a matter of pride to be called a Bihari,” JD(U) tweeted.

The song “Ka baa” was originally written by filmmaker Anubhav Sinha and sung by actor Manoj Bajpayee, who hails from Bihar, in the context of Mumbai. The original song “Mumbai mein Ka baa”, which was released in September, was seen as a commentary on the lives of the migrant workers forced to travel outside their native state in search of livelihood and a better life.

Voting for 243 assembly constituencies in the state will be held in three phases — October 28 (71 seats), November 3 (94 seats) and November 7 (78 seats). The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd