Bihar: Hiccup in Grand Alliance as Congress insists on seat in Mithilanchal

The Grand Alliance in Bihar seemed to have hit a roadblock on Thursday, with the Congress insisting on getting a “Brahmin-dominated” seat in north Bihar and top leaders of the RJD and Congress intervening to resolve differences over seat-sharing. Amid the tussle, the Congress could not announce the candidature of Shatrughan Sinha, the BJP MP and actor-turned-politician who joined the party on Thursday.

Advertising

By the end of the day, Congress sources said, the differences had more or less been resolved. They indicated that candidates of all the parties would be announced on Friday. Follow more election news here.

The Congress, however, might not get its desired seats among Darbhanga, Madhubani and West Champaran, with the RJD likely to keep Darbhanga for its Muslim face Abdul Bari Siddiqui, West Champaran already being allotted to Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) and Madhubani to Vikasshil Insaan Party (VIP).

A Congress source said: “It will be very unfortunate if we do not get a seat in the Brahmin-dominated region of Mithilanchal (which includes Madhubani and Darbhanga seats). Our third choice is West Champaran, but we are being offered Valmiki Nagar. One must not forget that the Congress has to focus on its areas of strength of upper-caste politics besides OBCs and Dalits. Of 27 MLAs, we have 12 upper-caste MLAs.”

The Congress reportedly proposed that the RJD take Madhubani from VIP and give it Valmiki Nagar, which suits VIP’s social base of EBCs. VIP has not yet agreed, but the RJD has assured the Congress of a solution by Friday.

During the day, several Bihar Congress leaders petitioned the high command that the seat-sharing arrangement is against the interests of the party. Top leaders of Bihar Congress, including state party chief Madan Mohan Jha and campaign committee chief Akhilesh Pratap Singh, were in Delhi. Several Congress leaders blamed Singh for what they called “one-sided seat-sharing”. In the confusion, the press conference to showcase Sinha’s induction was cancelled. Sinha instead met Congress president Rahul Gandhi at his residence along with Bihar Congress leaders. RJD leader of Opposition in Assembly Tejashwi Yadav also cancelled his campaign trips to Jamui.

The RLSP, which has been offered East Champaran, West Champaran, Jamui, Karakat and Ujiyarpur, was reportedly asked by a top RJD leader to “swap West Champaran with Valmiki Nagar”. An RJD source said: “Upendra Kushwaha contended that when it had wanted Valmiki Nagar, it was not given the seat. Now that the party has given symbols to the West Champaran candidate, it cannot change the seat.”

VIP chief Mukesh Sahni also refused to swap Madhubani with Valmiki Nagar. “It leaves the RJD to make some last-moment adjustments for the Congress from its quota. But chances are slim,” said a Congress leader, adding that Kirti Azad was “brought with the promise to contest from Darbhanga”.

Another point of contention between the RJD and Congress was Jan Adhikar Party leader and rebel RJD Madhepura MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav announcing his candidature from Madhepura against likely RJD nominee Sharad Yadav. “The RJD threatened the Congress it would field its candidate against Pappu Yadav’s wife Ranjeet Ranjan from Supaul if Pappu does not withdraw from the Madhepura race. We have reached a compromise on it. It is not clear if Pappu will withdraw from Madhepura,” said a Congress leader, adding that the RJD had agreed not to field a dummy candidate opposite Ranjan.

Besides the three declared Congress seats of Kishanganj, Katihar and Purnea, the party is likely to get Patna Sahib, Munger, Sasaram, Samastipur and Supaul.