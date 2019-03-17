Bihar: NDA announces seat allocation, five BJP MPs to vacate seats for JD(U), LJP

The BJP-JD(U)-LJP combine on Sunday declared the list of constituencies on which they would contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, with five saffron party MPs to make way to accommodate the allies. The BJP has vacated the constituencies of Valmikinagar, Jhanjharpur, Siwan and Gaya for the JD(U) and Nawada for LJP.

According to the seat-sharing arrangement for the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, BJP and the JD(U) will contest 17 seats each, while the LJP will field candidates from the remaining six seats.

JD(U) Bihar president Vashisht Narain Singh said the party would field candidates from Valmikinagar, Sitamarhi, Jhanjharpur, Siwan, Bhagalpur, Kishanganj, Supaul, Katihar, Munger, Jehanabad, Nalanda, Katihar, Gopalganj, Madhepura, Banka, Gaya, Karakat and Jehanabad.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, where the BJP had contested on 30 seats and won 22, Valmikinagar, Jhanjharpur, Siwan and Gaya were won by Satish Chandra Dubey, Birendra Chaudhary, Om Prakash Yadav and Hari Manjhi respectively. Dubey has already objected to the allocation of Valmikinagar seat to the JD(U).

Putting an end to speculations over the prestigious Darbhanga seat, which was represented by cricketer-cum-politician Kirti Azad who has now shifted to Congress, Singh said the constituency will be represented by BJP. There were rumours that JD(U) was eyeing the Darbhanga seat.

Besides Darbhanga, BJP will contest on Muzaffarpur, Begusarai, Patna Sahib, Patliputra, Madhubani, Araria, East Champaran, West Champaran, Sasaram, Saran, Arrah, Buxar, Aurangabad, Sheohar, Ujiarpur and Maharajganj seats.

Ram Vilas Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party has been allocated the seats of Vaishali, Hajipur, Samastipur, Khagaria, Nawada, Jamui. In 2014, Nawada was won by Union Minister Giriraj Singh. Last week, Singh said he would either contest from Nawada or not contest the elections.

In the last Lok Sabha elections, BJP gave allies LJP and RLSP seven and three seats respectively — LJP won six seats, RLSP won all three seats. The JD(U) fought the polls separately and won two seats. This time, however, the Upendra Kushwaha-led RLSP has severed ties with the NDA and has joined the Opposition camp.