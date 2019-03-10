Bihar Lok Sabha Election 2019 Dates, Schedule: Polls to be held in seven phases, results on May 23

Bihar Lok Sabha Election 2019 Dates, Schedule: The Lok Sabha elections in Bihar will be held in seven phases as announced by the Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Sunday. The Election Commission of India announced that the general elections will be held in seven phases across India starting April 11 and the results will be announced on May 23.

Total number of LS seats in Bihar: 40

Here are the dates and number of seats that will go on polls

Phase I– The election will be held on April 11 on 4 seats.

Phase II– The election will be held on April 18 on 5 seats.

Phase III– The election will be held on April 23 on 5 seats.

Phase IV– The election will be held on April 29 on 5 seats.

Phase V-The election will be held on May 06 on 5 seats.

Phase VI-The election will be held on May 12 on 8 seats.

Phase VII-The election will be held on May 19 on 8 seats.

The Bharatiya Janata Party had won 22 seats out of the 40 in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, followed by its alliance partner Lok Janshakti party which won 6. It is to be noted that the JDU had not contested the election in alliance with BJP in 2014.