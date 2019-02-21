Bihar: Jitan Ram Manjhi attacks Congress, BJP invites him back to NDA

On a day former chief minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi targeted Grand Alliance partner Congress, the BJP invited him to rejoin the NDA. Manjhi, however, has not responded to the BJP offer so far.

Bihar BJP president Nityanand Rai told reporters, “We welcome Jitan Ram Manjhi to join NDA. We have always respected Manjhiji. We will see what we can offer him best if he rejoins NDA.”

This is the first time the BJP has publicly warmed up to Manjhi, who has influence over a sizeable section of Scheduled Caste Mushahar votes, who account for about 2.5 per cent of the state’s population.

Targeting the Congress, Manjhi said Wednesday, “Congress has lost its support base. Our party has more support base than it because we have supporters from several social groups,” said Manjhi, who has been waiting to meet RJD chief Lalu Prasad to take a call on staying in the Grand Alliance.

He is learnt to be upset at speculation that he may be offered just one seat to contest in the Lok Sabha polls. He has made it clear that he would settle for one more seat than what RLSP gets.