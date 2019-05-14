Bihar: JD(U) backs BJD demand for special status

Toggle Menu
JD(U) demanded changes in “terms of references of the Finance Commission to reconsider special status demands” by Odisha and Bihar.

Reiterating its demand for special status for Bihar, the Janata Dal(United) on Monday expressed support for Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s demand for special status for the state. JD(U) demanded changes in “terms of references of the Finance Commission to reconsider special status demands” by Odisha and Bihar.

JD(U) national spokesperson KC Tyagi said, “Now that the Odisha CM has taken up the special status demand, we endorse it and want it for Bihar.”

Asked why JD (U) has raised the issue in the middle of elections, Tyagi said it was only because of the Odisha CM taking it up. “We are only expressing solidarity with the demand which is on same logic given earlier by Bihar. When the new government takes over at the Centre, we want it to ask the Finance Commission to change its terms of reference,” Tyagi said.

