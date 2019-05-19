Bihar Exit Polls Results 2019: Setback for Mahagathbandhan as surveys show another term for BJP-JD(U)

The Congress’ efforts to string together a grand alliance or a ‘Mahagathbandhan’ along with the Rashtriya Janata Dal in Bihar seems to have bit the dust as exit polls have predicted another mandate for the BJP-JD(U) alliance.

The India Today-Axis My India exit poll has predicted a clear majority for the saffron party. The BJP is expected to register a victory on 38-40 Parliamentary seats. Congress, on the other hand, may gain only two seats.

Another survey, ABP-Nielsen, has predicted 34 seats for the BJP and six for the Congress.

According to the Republic-C-Voter, the saffron party is likely to gain 33 seats while the Congress seven seats.

Times Now-VMR, on the other hand, has predicted 30 seats for the BJP and 10 for the Congress.

In the 2014 elections, BJP had emerged as the single largest party in the state, winning 22 seats with a vote share of 29.9 per cent. Lalu Prasad’s Rashtriya Janata Dal was the second-biggest in terms of votes polled, with a share 20.5 per cent, but it was third in terms of seat tally (4).

Bihar recorded a 49.92% voter turnout in the last phase today.