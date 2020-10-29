Bihar elections: Crowd mobs Tejashwi’s helicopter, RJD raises security concerns

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addresses an election campaign rally ahead of Assembly polls, in Bihar. (PTI Photo)

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has asked the Election Commission to strengthen the security cover of Tejashwi Yadav after people hovered close to his helicopter at an election rally. The party also released a video where people, in violation of Covid-19 protocols, could be seen milling around the Leader of Opposition’s helicopter.

In a tweet, party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Kumar Jha urged the EC and Chief Election Officer of Bihar to look into the security of Tejashwi. “In spite of repeated requests, we find highly inadequate security arrangements for Tejashwi Yadav in his meetings as well as at helipads as a result of which anti-social elements cause immense trouble and ugly scenes,” he tweeted, attaching a copy of the letter written to CEO Bihar in this regard.

एक तरफ बिहार पुलिस अपने राजनीतिक आकाओं को खुश करने लिए बेकसूर नागरिकों पर मुंगेर में गोली चलाने में तनिक भी देर नहीं करती है! तो दूसरी ओर नेता प्रतिपक्ष @yadavtejashwi जी के लिए इतनी लचर सुरक्षा व्यवस्था का इंतजाम करती है कि कोई भी बड़ी आसानी से हेलीकॉप्टर तक पहुँच सकता है! pic.twitter.com/4WhImYMs5U — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) October 29, 2020

The letter, dated October 21, states that there was “inadequate” security around the helipad and crowd management was “pathetic”. “Barricades are broken and crowd rushes inside the helipad which can damage the helicopter or a serious incident can happen while taking off,” the letter states.

Dear @CEOBihar @ECISVEEP ..In spite of repeated requests, we find highly inadequate security arrangements 4 @yadavtejashwi in hia meetings as well as at #Helipads as a result of which anti-social elements cause immense trouble&ugly scenes. Please look into it pic.twitter.com/ozxfrOJGew — Manoj Kumar Jha (@manojkjhadu) October 29, 2020

The RJD accused the Bihar Police of making poor security arrangements for the rallies of Tejashwi. “On one hand, the Bihar Police do not take any time to shoot at innocent civilians in Munger to appease their political masters. And on the other hand, they make such lousy arrangements for the Leader of Opposition that anyone can easily reach the helicopter,” the party said on its official Twitter handle.

The first phase of voting for Bihar Assembly election concluded on Wednesday. A 52.24% voter turnout was recorded till 5 PM on Wednesday on 71 assembly constituencies, the Election Commission said in its provisional data. Polling was held 71 assembly Constituencies amid tight security and COVID-19 guidelines in place.

In the 2015 assembly polls, the turnout in the phase one was 54.94 per cent. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the corresponding turnout was 53.54 per cent, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said at the poll panel briefing in New Delhi.

