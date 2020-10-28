‘Who gave permission to become General Dyer’: Tejashwi Yadav on Munger violence

Late Monday night, a clash broke out between devotees and police over a delay in the immersion of idols in the Ganga, leading to lathicharge, stone-pelting and firing at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Chowk in Munger. (Express photo by Dipankar Ghose)

A day after violence in Munger, the Mahagathbandhan slammed the state government over the law and order situation in Bihar.

“This double-engine govt definitely had a role in it. Who gave permission to become General Dyer? What has Sushil Modi done except for tweeting,” RJD leader and grand alliance chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav said, requesting a high court-monitored probe in the matter.

Further sharpening their attack on the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said that there is a ‘Nirday Kumar’ and ‘Nirmam Modi’ government in Bihar.

Apart from Tejashwi Yadav and Surjewala, AICC Incharge, Shakti Singh Gohil and leaders of Left Parties were present at the “special and urgent” press conference.

One person was killed and at least thirty injured after police opened fire following a clash over a delay in Durga Puja idol immersions in Munger on Monday night.

Coming on the eve of polling in the first phase of assembly elections, the incident drew political reactions with LJP president Chirag Paswan demanding strong action against Superintendent of Police Lipi Singh. Chirag Paswan tweeted, “A 302 (murder) case should be registered against the Munger Police. Firing on devotees shows Nitish’s is a Talibani regime. The local SP should be suspended immediately and an FIR registered against her under section 302 (murder).” RJD chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav had also expressed condolences to the family of the deceased.

Voting for the first phase of Bihar assembly elections began this morning 71 constituencies going to vote in six districts, including some of the Naxal-hit areas. The second and third phase of polling will be held on November 3 and November 7 and the counting on November 10.

