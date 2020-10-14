Bihar elections: Tej Pratap shifts from Mahua, files nomination from Hasanpur

RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s son Tej Pratap (second from right) files his nomination for Hasanpur Assembly seat on Tuesday ahead of the elections in Bihar. He is accompanied by his brother and leader of Opposition in the Assembly Tejashwi Yadav (right). (PTI )

Tej Pratap Yadav, former health minister and son of incarcerated RJD president Lalu Prasad, Tuesday filed his nomination from Samastipur’s Hasanpur constituency — a seat won by the JD-U as a Grand Alliance constituent in the last Assembly polls.

Tej Pratap, who was elected from the Mahua constituency in the last elections, decided to shift to the “safer” Hasanpur seat which has a good combination of Muslim and Yadav votes. Before filing his nomination amid chanting of slogans, the RJD leader, accompanied by his younger brother and Grand Alliance CM candidate Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and the party’s state president Jagtanand Singh, said the alliance was committed to make Tejashwi the CM.

“One can see the crowd’s support for me. One can judge the public mood,” he said, adding that he was focussing on his constituency instead of bothering about the “rift” in the NDA with the LJP’s walkout. Striking an emotional note, Tej Pratap had written “Miss you papa” on Twitter on Sunday while sharing pictures of him receiving the election symbol from his mother and former chief minister Rabri Devi — with a portrait of his father in the background — to contest the elections.

