Bihar Election Results 2020 Political Reactions Live: Defeated by Covid, not RJD, says KC Tyagi

Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Bihar polls
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 10, 2020 11:07:56 am
Bihar Election Results 2020 Live, Bihar Election Result Political Reactions LiveThe counting of votes is currently underway.

As the NDA trailed the opposition in the initial hours of counting, JD(U) spokesperson KC Tyagi told a news channel that his party was not defeated by the RJD but the “nation’s curse (Covid)”. “We welcome the people’s decision. We were not defeated by RJD or Tejashwi Yadav but nation’s curse (Covid). We are trailing only because of Covid. We are paying for past 70 years of deterioration In Bihar, ” the senior JD(U) leader told NDTV.

The Tejashwi-led Mahagathbandhan has a slight edge over the NDA, as predicted by most exit polls. While one poll forecast that the RJD-led Opposition alliance could get a two-thirds majority, another said it would cross the halfway mark comfortably. According to pollsters, Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party, would end up with single-digit seats.

The counting of votes for the 243-member legislative assembly are currently underway. Besides Nitish and Tejashwi, the fate of 3,558 candidates, including 370 women and a transgender, will also be decided.

Officials said the final results may be delayed a bit this time owing to an increase in the number of polling stations in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

11:07 (IST)10 Nov 2020
Bihar election result analysis at 10.30 am: NDA surges ahead of RJD; LJP makes mark

Meanwhile, the celebrations that had started at Lalu Prasad’s 10, Circular Road, residence in Patna around one hour into counting were put on hold an hour later as the trends swung the NDA’s way, putting it neck and neck with the Grand Alliance. While only first rounds have been counted yet, the fact that these were trends for 243 seats made both camps cautious. The most noticeable change in fortunes was of the LJP’s Chirag Paswan. The party is now leading on eight seats, and in case of a Hung Assembly, can play a crucial role. With over 5.5% of the share, should the LJP hold on, it would be a huge boost to the political career of the young Paswan, and his gamble of walking out of the NDA in Bihar at the last moment. The NDA seemed to be doing well in North Bihar, which voted in the third phase and includes some of its strongholds, and the Grand Alliance in the Magadh and Bhojpur belts, where polling was held in the first and second phases. The RJD seemed to be emerging as the single largest party, followed by the BJP, with the JD(U) third. The Congress seemed to be doing well. The AIMIM, which was seen as having a good chance in the Seemanchal region, was ahead in two seats and its ally BSP in one. Click here to read more

10:32 (IST)10 Nov 2020
Not over till its over: Amit Malviya

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya tweeted: "The BJP is doing very well across. It is leading in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and even Telangana by-polls... Not to mention Bihar where, along with its allies, it is doing much better than what the exit polls had predicted... It is not over till its over." 

10:23 (IST)10 Nov 2020
Nothing has harmed brand Nitish: KC Tyagi

Reiterating his thoughts while speaking to news agency ANI, JD(U) spokesperson KC Tyagi said: "A year ago, the RJD couldn't win a single seat in the Lok Sabha polls. As per the Lok Sabha results, JD(U) and its allies were to win over 200 seats. In the last one year, nothing has harmed brand Nitish or added to brand RJD. We are losing only due to the Covid impact."

10:19 (IST)10 Nov 2020
Defeated by Covid, not RJD, says KC Tyagi

With the NDA trailing the opposition in the initial hours of counting, JD(U) spokesperson KC Tyagi told a news channel that his party was not defeated by the RJD but the "nation's curse (Covid)". "We welcome the people's decision. We were not defeated by RJD or Tejashwi Yadav but nation's curse (Covid). We are trailing only because of Covid. We are paying for past 70 years of deterioration In Bihar, " the senior JD(U) leader told NDTV. 

10:16 (IST)10 Nov 2020
'Tejashwi bhawa: Bihar!': Tej Pratap Yadav

While initial trends suggest that the race will be to tight to call, Rashtriya Janata Dal [RJD]’s Tej Pratap Yadav exuded confidence that his brother, Tejashwi Yadav, will be Bihar’s chief minister. Taking to Twitter, he said: “Tejashwi bhawa: Bihar!”

10:15 (IST)10 Nov 2020
Bihar Elections Results: Counting underway, political reactions pour in

Political reactions began pouring in as counting for the Assembly seats continued across Bihar on Tuesday. Trends right now show a neck-and-neck fight between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan, which constitutes the RJD, the Congress and the Left parties. However, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) is holding back the NDA even as the BJP is ahead of the JD(U) in terms of leads. This might turn out to be another setback for Nitish Kumar. A look at the top reactions.

On Monday, outside 1 Anney Marg, the official residence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, there was a pall of silence. Security personnel discouraged anyone from lingering around, and the only vehicles parked in the compound seemed to be those of the police.

The gates at 10, Circular Road, home to two former Chief Ministers — Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi — and potential Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, were shut too. Nobody was allowed inside, and yet it didn’t matter. Through the day, there were at least a hundred people standing outside, with garlands, sweets and Tejashwi’s photographs.

Tejashwi didn’t emerge outside, but they waited nonetheless.

On Sunday, the RJD leadership had sent out a pointed message to the cadres, telling them to accept any result on counting day with humility and grace, and to refrain from inappropriate celebrations, including celebratory gunfire. The cadres were also asked to stay away from Tejashwi’s home on his 31st birthday, as he wished to celebrate it in a simple manner.

Munna Yadav said he was following both the guidelines. “Look at everyone here. We are all from Patna and nearby. We will be at our stations tomorrow to ensure nothing goes wrong. I only have some flowers to give him… Hopefully, he will come out. Even if he doesn’t, there is no place I’d rather be,” he said.