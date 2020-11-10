Bihar Election Results 2020 Political Reactions Live: Defeated by Covid, not RJD, says KC Tyagi

The counting of votes is currently underway.

Bihar Election Results Political Reactions Live Update: While initial trends suggest that the race will be to tight to call, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)’s Tej Pratap Yadav exuded confidence that his brother, Tejashwi Yadav, will be Bihar’s next chief minister. Taking to Twitter, he said: “Tejashwi bhawa: Bihar!”

As the NDA trailed the opposition in the initial hours of counting, JD(U) spokesperson KC Tyagi told a news channel that his party was not defeated by the RJD but the “nation’s curse (Covid)”. “We welcome the people’s decision. We were not defeated by RJD or Tejashwi Yadav but nation’s curse (Covid). We are trailing only because of Covid. We are paying for past 70 years of deterioration In Bihar, ” the senior JD(U) leader told NDTV.

The Tejashwi-led Mahagathbandhan has a slight edge over the NDA, as predicted by most exit polls. While one poll forecast that the RJD-led Opposition alliance could get a two-thirds majority, another said it would cross the halfway mark comfortably. According to pollsters, Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party, would end up with single-digit seats.

Follow Bihar Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates here

The counting of votes for the 243-member legislative assembly are currently underway. Besides Nitish and Tejashwi, the fate of 3,558 candidates, including 370 women and a transgender, will also be decided.

Officials said the final results may be delayed a bit this time owing to an increase in the number of polling stations in view of the coronavirus pandemic.