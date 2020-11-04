Bihar polls: Rahul calls EVMs ‘Modi Voting Machines’, but says even MVMs can’t stop Grand Alliance from winning

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a campaign rally in Araria in Bihar's Seemanchal region. (Source: Twitter/INCIndia)

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Wednesday called Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) “Modi Voting Machines” (MVMs) but said the people of Bihar are angry this time and they have decided to oust the BJP-JD(U) government from power in Bihar. He also lashed out at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, accusing him of having deceived the people of the state on his promise of creating new jobs.

Addressing a campaign rally in Araria in the Seemanchal region, Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Kumar over the issue of jobs, which has emerged as one of the key issues in the Bihar Assembly elections. He said both Kumar and Modi had promised jobs in their previous election campaigns but deceived the people by not honouring their word.

“This time, wherever Nitishji is addressing meetings, the youngsters ask him where our jobs are. And Nitishji threatens them, gets them beaten up and tells them I don’t need your votes…When a youngster stands up and asks him where is my job and when will you give me job…and when Nitishji tells him that I don’t need your votes…he is not replying to that individual. He is telling every youth of Bihar…that I don’t need your votes…It’s alright he will not get votes. The youth of Bihar will not vote for him,” Gandhi said.

He said the government which is going to be formed by the Grand Alliance will be the government of all. “It will be the government of the poor, farmers, every caste and every religion and every district…and together we will transform the state,” he said.

When someone from the crowd shouted EVMs, he said “EVM? It is not EVM. It is MVM, which means Modi voting machine. ‘E’ is written on it just like that. It is the MVM – Modi voting machine. But this time the youth are angry in Bihar. So be it is EVM or MVM, the Grand Alliance is going to win,” he told a campaign meeting in Araria.

Addressing rallies in Araria and Bihariganj in Madhepura district, Gandhi continued his strident attack against PM Modi. In Araria, he, however, said Modi and Kumar are not two but one. While Gandhi has been lashing out at the PM in his rallies, RJD leader and the opposition alliance’s chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav has been silent on Modi and attacking Kumar alone.

RJD leaders claim there is anger against Kumar on the ground and keeping the campaign Bihar-centric is central to its campaign strategy. Gandhi said “some talk about Modiji and some talk about Nitishji. The truth is that they are one. Because Nitish ji helps Narendra Modi and Modi makes Nitish Chief Minister. So there should not be any misunderstanding. They are not two entities…they are one.”

Gandhi said Kumar had sought votes last time against the BJP but deceived the people by switching sides and embracing the BJP later. “He stabbed you in the stomach…pehle peeche phir peth main…do teen baar…Nitishji ne pehli baar chura nahin maara hain..do, teen baar maara hain,” he said.

Gandhi said PM Modi’s decision to announce a nationwide lockdown without any notice revealed that there is no place for the poor, farmers and workers in his heart.

“Modiji used to say that the battle against corona would be won in 22 days….But nowadays he is silent…and coronavirus is spreading across the country …he doesn’t utter a word now. ….But Modi’s character was on display during the lockdown…He would not have announced the lockdown in one stroke without any prior notice had he got compassion for the poor and workers of the country…he did not even think for a minute about the migrant workers from Bihar…who are there across the country.. what will happen to them…have you ever seen Modi hugging the poor…..he will embrace Ambani and Adani but will not even hold the hands of the farmers…” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd