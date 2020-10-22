Bihar elections: PM Modi forced parties to show report cards, not caste, says JP Nadda

BJP chief J P Nadda at a rally in Arrah in Bhojpur district. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the culture and language of election and has forced every party to come before the people with their report cards instead of their caste or identity, BJP president J P Nadda said on Wednesday.

While Nadda lauded Modi for “replacing the Lalten era” — an apparent reference to the RJD’s election symbol lantern — with “report card politics” and asserted the need to have Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to work with PM Modi for Bihar’s development, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called the BJP-JD (U) partnership “superhit” and drew its parallel to the opening pair of Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag.

Nadda addressed rallies in Betiah and Motihari and stressed that the performance of NDA governments has changed the face of Bihar. “Prior to 2014, nobody presented their report card. People used to speak of their caste in public addresses and ask for votes on the basis of caste and region. In 2014, Narendra Modi changed the character of India’s politics. Now whoever comes will come based on work done in the past.”

Targeting RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav over the poll promise of providing 10 lakh jobs, the BJP chief said, “Now Tejaswi is promising jobs. It was in their time that Bihar witnessed exodus and Lalu Prasad made it his USP.”

The BJP president also said Prime Minister Modi’s governance has forced the RJD and Tejashwi to drop Lalu Prasad’s picture from party posters.

Don’t vote, but don’t shout: CM Nitish Kumar

Patna: Addressing a gathering at Parsa in Saran in support of JD(U) candidate Chandrika Rai, father of RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav’s estranged wife, CM Nitish Kumar lost his cool after a section of the crowd started shouting. “If you do not want to vote, do not vote. But do not shout,” said the CM. He went on to say that he and Rai had a long association. Rai’s daughter Aishwarya and Tej Pratap are in the middle of divorce proceedings, and Rai recently joined the JD(U) after leaving the RJD. —ENS

