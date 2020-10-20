Bihar elections: NDA will return to power with two-thirds majority, says Amit Shah

Amit Shah virtually addressing the people of Bihar. (Express Photo)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday expressed confidence that the NDA will win two-thirds majority in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections and Nitish Kumar will be Chief Minister.

“We will win with a two-third majority and Nitish Kumar will be our Chief Minister… Results will be very good,” Shah told Zee News in an interview telecasted on Monday.

Criticising the Opposition, Shah said, “On one hand, there are blank promises and frightening backgrounds; on the other hand, there is concrete work, which has been done in the past, and a robust strategy for future.

“I think the people of Bihar would like the concrete work done by the NDA government. Therefore, we will win the Bihar election with a very good majority,” he said.

Shah said that people of Bihar will certainly compare the 10 years of Congress rule, 15 years of Lalu Prasad and 15 years of Nitish Kumar. “25 years of rule — 10 years under Congress and 15 years under RJD — has ruined Bihar,” he said.

On a question about the LJP being part of the NDA at the Centre, but not contesting as part of the alliance in Bihar, Shah said, “There are only four parties — HAM, JD(U), VIP and BJP — in NDA in Bihar,” Shah said.

On a question about relations between India and China, Shah said one must try to improve relations with the neighbour, but we cannot sacrifice our interests in order to improve the relationship.

“We tried to improve (the relationship), but whenever we felt that an attempt was being made to encroach our border, we gave a befitting reply,” Shah said.

He expressed hope that the standoff will be resolved through dialogue.

“I want to say that no one will be able to encroach on an inch of land in India. This is a firm decision of the government of India,” Shah said.

