Bihar polls: PM targets Rahul-Tejashwi duo, says ‘double yuvraj’ will meet same fate as in UP

Campaigning for the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday took a jibe at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, calling them ‘double yuvraj’ whose sole concern was to protect their “respective thrones”.

Referring to the 2017 Uttar Pradesh elections, PM Modi said, “NDA defeated double-double yuvraj and one of them is now lending his support to the yuvraj of jungle raj in Bihar. They will meet the same fate here.”

Gandhi had joined forces with the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party in 2017 and held a joint campaign marked by roadshows with the catchphrase “UP ko ye saath pasand hai (UP likes this coalition)”. However, the BJP went on to record an emphatic victory in the state.

“On the one hand, there is development brought in by the double engine government of the NDA. On the other, there are this double-double yuvraj with the sole agenda of saving their thrones,” the Prime Minister added.

Modi’s first campaign stop was Chapra — the political bastion of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad. In Samastipur, where he shared the stage with CM Nitish Kumar, he slammed dynasty politics.

“On one side of the political divide was the NDA which was committed to democracy and on the other an alliance devoted to dynastic politics,” he said.

“The NDA is committed to democracy, and on the other side is parivar tantra gathbandhan. The NDA government is for sabka saath, sabka vikas. No one from the families of Modi or Nitish Babu has reached the corridors of power. Self-serving dynasts treat the state and governance as their personal properties,” PM Modi added.

The PM also said the opposition alliance remembered the poor only during the elections, and cared only for their own family.

Harping on the alleged lawlessness under the Lalu-Rabri governments, Modi referred to the folklore about “lakadsunghwa”, a mysterious child-lifter against whom parents used to warn their children to prevent them from stepping out of homes after dark.

“The kidnappers were like the lakadsunghwa. They endangered not just children, but engineers, contractors and people from all walks of life,” Modi said urging the voters to reject the RJD-led Grand alliance like “bad food which causes us indigestion after which we make up our mind never to try it again”

A total of 94 Assembly seats will go to polls in the second phase on November 3.

Meanwhile, the virus failed to impact the turnout in the first phase of polling with 55.69 per cent of the nearly 2.15 crore eligible voters exercising their franchise on Wednesday. According to the Election Commission, as compared to the corresponding assembly segments which went to poll in the 2015 state elections and the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the turnout this time was higher.

