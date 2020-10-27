Quixplained: From govt jobs to free Covid vaccine, here’s what parties have promised in Bihar

The Bihar Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in three phases, starting October 28. Results will be declared on November 10.

As Bihar gears up for the first phase of voting on Wednesday, political parties have offered a slew of promises in their manifestos, including free Covid-19 vaccine. The promise of jobs seems to have edged out other issues to become a major poll plank, besides others such as pension schemes, anti-farm law legislation, and tax waivers.

Here we take a look at what major parties in play have promised.

