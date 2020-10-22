Bihar elections: LJP manifesto — Jobs, ‘caste-free’ society

LJP president Chirag Paswan Wednesday released his party’s manifesto, dubbed a vision document of “Bihar First, Bihari First”, promising a caste- and religion-free society and all-round development.

Going ahead of the Grand Alliance’s promise of equal pay for equal work for panchayat teachers, the LJP promised the same to all contractual government employees. Chirag hit the campaign trail on Wednesday, having wrapped up the rituals related to father Ram Vilas Paswan’s death.

He accused CM Nitish Kumar of having no development record to show, riding on PM Narendra Modi’s achievements, and not creating jobs. Having earlier told The Indian Express in an interview that he believed “poverty is the only caste”, Chirag said the JD(U) promoted casteism and communalism. “Governments have either been formed or fallen only through smart social engineering of castes,” the 37-year-old said. “You (Nitish) divided Dalits by creating a sub-section of Mahadalits and divided backward castes by forming extremely backward castes.”

The LJP manifesto promises a film city and coaching city in Bihar on the pattern of Kota; reservation in promotions to SC/STs; hiring for all government vacancies; an overhaul of the education system with local dialects in school syllabus, wi-fi in SC/ST schools, and a Bachelor of Education college in every district; a dialysis centre at sub-divisional level; health coverage of up to Rs 2.5 lakh per year; sponsorship for mass weddings at block level; and FIRs against officials if files not cleared on time.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App.