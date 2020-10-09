LJP list of 42 has 5 BJP ticket-seekers, 1 from JD(U)

LJP President Chirag Paswan. (File)

The LJP’s first list of 42 candidates included five unsuccessful ticket-seekers from the BJP and one from the JD(U).

The LJP has also fielded several of its district presidents and sought to maintain a social balance by giving tickets to Scheduled Caste Paswan, upper caste and OBC candidates.

Top state-level BJP leaders Rajendra Singh, Rameshwar Chourasia and Usha Vidyarthi, who recently quit the party, will be contesting as LJP nominees from Dinara, Sasaram and Paliganj, respectively. Chourasia said: “I got a call from BJP national president J P Nadda to reconsider my decision, but decided to go with LJP because of my supporters.”

Another BJP rebel, Ravindra Yadav, will contest as an LJP nominee from Jhajha. Mrinal Shekhar, who was the BJP runner-up from Amarpur, will contest the same seat as an LJP nominee.

Another BJP leader, Indu Devi Kashyap, will contest as LJP candidate from Jehanabad. JD(U) rebel Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha will contest as LJP nominee from Jagdishpur.

Imam Gajali (Shekhpura) is the only Muslim candidate on the LJP list. Nine candidates on the list are women.

Other LJP candidates include Krisha Kabir (Nokha) and Muneshwar Pathak (Kurtha).

In a message to the candidates, LJP president Chirag Paswan earlier said: “It is very important to win to shape our future. Voting for the JD(U) means damaging Bihar. I am not able to go to the people because of my father’s illness but I will be soon among people.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App.