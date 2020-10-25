Bihar elections: J P Nadda counters Oppn’s jobs pitch with employment to 19 lakh promise

BJP National President J P Nadda addresses a public rally in support of NDA candidates, ahaed of Bihar Assembly polls, at Bihar Sharif in Nalanda, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (PTI Photo)

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi contrasted the NDA rule in Bihar with the Opposition’s “misrule” during the 1990s, BJP President J P Nadda on Saturday tried to counter the rival parties’ focus on jobs for youths with a promise that the NDA government, when it returns to power, will “work to provide employment to 19 lakh people” in the state.

“There will be a self-sufficient Bihar through a self-sufficient India. It is the responsibility of the government to create job opportunities in Bihar and NDA’s Nitish Kumar government will work to provide employment to 19 lakh people,” Nadda said while addressing an election rally in Nalanda.

Nadda’s promise comes in the backdrop of promises of jobs by the RJD and LJP, which political observers see as getting traction among the voters or at least mobilising crowds in their rallies, especially for RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav.

Accusing the RJD of turning robbery into an industry, Nadda said, “The one who ran robbery and kidnapping as an industry is talking about providing employment. Voters in Bihar will have to give an apt response to it.”

The BJP president, who has been intensely campaigning in the state, justified his ally Nitish Kumar parting ways with the RJD after winning the election and forming a government in Bihar. “Why did Nitish Kumar walk out of the coalition with which he formed the government? Because Nitish Kumar knew there couldn’t be good governance with them. He realised good governance is possible only with BJP. That is the reason he had walked out of the earlier combination.”

Reiterating his attack on the “misrule” of previous RJD governments, Nadda said leaders with criminal backgrounds could be put in jail only after Nitish came into power. “There is anarchy in RJD’s nature. Did the RJD leaders seek an apology from the people of Bihar? Did they say that we made a mistake? No. It shows their motive is the same even now.”

In Lakhisarai, Nadda said, “There is no seva bhav, nor is there any change in them. It is the same, kidnapping and robbery. And now RJD has joined hands with CPI-ML which is a part of tukde-tukde gang.” He reiterated his criticism against the Congress for “talking in the language of Pakistan”.

Nadda said while the country is secure under Narendra Modi, Bihar will develop under Nitish.

