IT raids at Congress Patna office, Rs 8.5 lakh recovered from vehicle outside compound

A team of Income Tax officials raided the Congress headquarters in Patna (ANI)

Days ahead of the first phase of Bihar elections, a team of Income Tax officials raided the Congress headquarters in Patna on Thursday and served a notice after money was recovered from a vehicle parked outside the compound, ANI reported. Moreover, Rs 8.5 lakh was recovered from a person outside the office premises. He has been detained.

Confirming the IT raid, Congress Bihar in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil said no money was recovered from within the office compound.

“They served notice after money was recovered from a vehicle outside the compound. No money recovered within the compound. We’ll cooperate. 22 kg gold, 2.5 kg silver was recovered from BJP candidate from Raxaul. Why is IT not going there?” ANI quoted Gohil as saying.

Bihar: A team of Income Tax officials arrive at Congress’ office in Patna to serve a notice to them after money was recovered from a vehicle parked outside their compound. One person detained outside the campus of the office, after Rs 8.5 Lakhs was recovered from him. pic.twitter.com/j3YqzTMBop — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2020

Hitting out at the ruling BJP-JD(U) combine, RJD said, “Income tax department has started raiding Opposition parties. Do you understand the meaning?? This is called accepting defeat.”

Earlier this week, the Income Tax Department had seized cash and bullion worth Rs 2.4 crore after it raided two government contractors in Bihar.

सचिवालय में आग से काग़ज जलने शुरू हो गए है। विपक्षी पार्टियों के यहाँ इनकम टैक्स ने छापा मारना शुरू कर दिया है। मतलब समझ रहे है ना?? हार स्वीकारना इसे ही तो कहते है। — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) October 22, 2020

The Central Board of Direct Taxation (CBDT) said the searches were conducted on two contractors who had premises in Purnea, Katihar and Saharsa apart from a silk trader in Bhagalpur district on suspicion that “large scale unaccounted cash was being generated and used for various purposes.” The Central Board of Direct Taxes is the administrative authority of the I-T department.

Polls for the 243-member Bihar Assembly will be held in three phases — October 28, November 3 and November 7 — and counting of votes will be held on November 10.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd