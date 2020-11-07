scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, November 07, 2020
Bihar polls
Live now

Bihar Elections Exit Poll Results 2020 Live Updates: Third phase voting ends; all eyes on exit polls

Bihar Election Exit Poll Results 2020 Live Updates: The actual results will be declared on November 10.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 7, 2020 6:22:08 pm
bihar election, politics news, pm modi, pm modi rally, rahul gandhi rally, pm modi rally in bihar, rahul gandhi rally in bihar, pm modi rally in bihar today, pm narendra modi, rahul gandhi news, latest politics news, politics today news, india news, bihar politics news, bihar assembly election, bihar assembly election 2020, bihar assembly election 2020 news, bihar election news, bihar election 2020, bihar assembly election 2020The actual results for the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections will be declared on November 10.

Bihar Election Exit Poll results 2020 Live Updates: With the third phase polling for the 243-member Bihar Assembly concluding at 6 pm, all eyes will be on the exit polls. Findings of various exit poll surveys for the first major election in the country amid the pandemic will start trickling in after 6.30 pm.

The first phase of voting took place on October 28 and the second phase on November 3. The results will be declared on November 10. An election exit poll is a poll of voters taken soon after a voter walks out after casting his or her vote. It is considered as an indicator to which party forms the government.

The Bihar election is being seen as a referendum on three-time Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, whose JD(U) in alliance with the BJP-led NDA. In the 2015 election, the JD(U) was part of the Mahagathbandhan. The ruling NDA alliance faces a stiff challenge from the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance). Meanwhile, Chirag Paswan’s LJP has decided to go alone in the elections, fighting against the JD(U). However, it has been consistent on continuing to be part of the BJP-led NDA at the Centre.

In 2015, Axis’ survey was the lone exit poll that got the Bihar results right. Axis released the findings on its website but they were not telecast on any television channel. The poll predicted 169-183 seats for the Grand Alliance and 58-70 for the NDA.

Live Blog

The exit polls on Bihar elections will be out soon. Follow LIVE updates here

18:22 (IST)07 Nov 2020
AIMIM, VIP fates at stake today; so are Mahagathbandhan hopes

Hoping to return to power in Bihar, the NDA is facing its toughest contest in 78 constituencies that voted on Saturday, including Seemanchal (Kishanganj, Araria, Katihar and Purnea), Kosi (Supaul, Saharsa and Madhepura), Mithila (Darbhanga and Madhuvani), and Tirhut (Muzaffarpur and Sitamarhi) regions of the state.

While the RJD-led Grand Alliance has a clear advantage in the Seemanchal belt, Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM, which is contesting 16 of its 20 seats in this phase, may cut into its vote base and even register wins.

18:14 (IST)07 Nov 2020
Bihar elections: What's at stake?

The first elections held in the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Bihar Assembly election is being seen as a referendum on three-time Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, whose JD(U) in alliance with the BJP-led NDA. In the 2015 election, the JD(U) was part of the Mahagathbandhan. The ruling NDA alliance faces a stiff challenge from the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance). Meanwhile, Chirag Paswan’s LJP has decided to go alone in the elections, fighting against the JD(U). However, it has been consistent on continuing to be part of the BJP-led NDA at the Centre.

18:10 (IST)07 Nov 2020
Battle for Bihar over; exit polls soon

The third phase polling for the 243-member Bihar Assembly ended at 6 pm. All eyes will be now on the exit polls. Findings of various exit poll surveys for the first major election in the country amid the pandemic will start trickling in after 6.30 pm. Stay tuned! 

Bihar election, Bihar elections, Bihar assembly polls, Bihar migrants, Motipur Sugar Mill, Motipur voters, Bihar migrants votes bihar elections, Nitish kumar Bihar election, Bihar election news, Bihar election coronavirus, bihar news, indian express RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (Source: PTI/File)

Despite the pandemic, Bihar saw a considerable voter turnout with Phase 1 recording 54% votes –– marginally lower than 54.75 per cent for the same 71 seats in 2015 elections. Similarly, Phase 2 witnessed 55.7% voter turnout as compared to 56.17% recorded last time.

With 7.3 crore voters, the Legislative Assembly election in Bihar this time was shortest Assembly election in 15 years. Polling were held in just three phases, as opposed to five in 2015 and four in 2005. In a state that has always been watched for what its social and political undercurrent signify, Election 2020 is being keenly watched. It is India’s first mass polls in the shadow of the pandemic, and Bihar’s first in a long, long time without either Lalu Prasad or the just deceased Ram Vilas Paswan present. Nitish Kumar, meanwhile, has conceded much ground in his alliance with Narendra Modi’s BJP.

The results will be a signal not just for Modi, NDA’s star campaigner — whatever the noises made about Nitish — but also the Opposition. The result will be seen as a reflection on Modi government’s handling of the pandemic and management of the economy.

Plus, it could be a factor in West Bengal, a state the BJP has set its eyes on and which votes next, in April-May 2021.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd