Bihar Elections Exit Poll Results 2020 Live Updates: Third phase voting ends; all eyes on exit polls

The actual results for the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections will be declared on November 10.

Bihar Election Exit Poll results 2020 Live Updates: With the third phase polling for the 243-member Bihar Assembly concluding at 6 pm, all eyes will be on the exit polls. Findings of various exit poll surveys for the first major election in the country amid the pandemic will start trickling in after 6.30 pm.

The first phase of voting took place on October 28 and the second phase on November 3. The results will be declared on November 10. An election exit poll is a poll of voters taken soon after a voter walks out after casting his or her vote. It is considered as an indicator to which party forms the government.

The Bihar election is being seen as a referendum on three-time Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, whose JD(U) in alliance with the BJP-led NDA. In the 2015 election, the JD(U) was part of the Mahagathbandhan. The ruling NDA alliance faces a stiff challenge from the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance). Meanwhile, Chirag Paswan’s LJP has decided to go alone in the elections, fighting against the JD(U). However, it has been consistent on continuing to be part of the BJP-led NDA at the Centre.

In 2015, Axis’ survey was the lone exit poll that got the Bihar results right. Axis released the findings on its website but they were not telecast on any television channel. The poll predicted 169-183 seats for the Grand Alliance and 58-70 for the NDA.