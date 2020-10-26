Quixexplained: Alliances to vote banks, all your questions on the Bihar polls answered

The upcoming Bihar elections is a contest between the BJP and JD-U on one side and the Congress and RJD on the other.

Campaigning for the 71 Assembly seats of Bihar that go to polls on October 28, in the first phase of elections, ended on Monday.

Despite the Covid pandemic, massive crowds were witnessed at political rallies, especially at that of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who has been named by the Opposition alliance as its Chief Ministerial candidate. Against Tejashwi is incumbent Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar, who also carried out a strenuous campaign including virtual rallies.

The first phase of campaigning saw leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, BJP president JP Nadda, and several Cabinet ministers out in full swing, to woo voters.

From alliance to vote banks, here’s all you need to know about Bihar Assembly elections.

