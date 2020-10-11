Bihar elections: In BJP’s first rally, Nadda reminds voters of ‘darkness’ of ‘Lalu Raj’

BJP national president J P Nadda with Bihar deputy CM Sushil Modi at Hanuman mandir in Patna (Source: Twitter/BJP)

BJP national president J P Nadda on Sunday said Bihar’s development was only possible under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the next state government would be formed under leadership of JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar.

In BJP’s first rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, the NDA leaders reminded voters of the “darkness” of “Lalu Raj”, and the work that Nitish Kumar had done. With the shadow of its estranged ally LJP hanging over the proceedings, leaders on stage repeatedly asked voters to “forget differences” and “not enter pointless debates”.

Addressing an election rally at the historic Gandhi Maidan in Gaya, Nadda’s speech focused largely on the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Nadda said Sunday was a special day because it was the birth anniversary of both Jayaprakash Narayan and Nanaji Deshmukh. Taking a swipe at the RJD, he said those who had grown up under Narayan’s tutelage had joined hands with the Congress, a party that the socialist leader fought against.

“Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given independence to India’s farmers and people in revenue matters. In 6.32 lakh villages, anybody who has land or a house, a digital card of that land will be made, and it will become evidence of his ownership. Now, you will not have to make rounds of the patwari. The entire work will be done through drones and satellites after verification. A swamitva card will be made. Had you ever thought that in two three years, your pocket will have a digital card?” Nadda said.

Nadda also recounted Union government schemes such as Ujjwala, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and Ayushman Bharat, and recalled that it was Narendra Modi that had given Bihar a Rs 1.25 lakh crore package in 2015.

“In elections, Congress party used to do its politics on the basis of caste, or the basis of religion. But Modiji has changed the facet of elections and politics. In 2015, PM Modi had given a package of Rs 1.25 lakh crore…In the last five years, Rs 3,000 crore for farmers, Rs 10,000 crore in education and Rs 1550 crore in skill development have been utilised. In 70 years, only four medical colleges had opened and only one, in Patna, was government-run. Three were later taken over. Under Modiji’s rule from 2014 to 2020, 14 medical colleges have come up, and eleven are in the pipeline,” Nadda said.

Nadda also highlighted the announcement of 5 kg of food grain and 1 kg dal by PM Modi till Chhath puja. “Leadership of India is secured in the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it is important that the leadership of Bihar is secured with Nitish Kumar. A lot of people have spoken about Lalu Raj so I will not say much. But I will say that ‘ujale ki izzat tab tak rehti hai, jab tak andhere ka ehsaas ho’,” he said.

“We have seen the days where it was difficult to stand in the middle of Dak bungalow crossing in the evening. We have seen the days when a doctor left home for his clinic, it was not certain he would return and eat with his children or not,” he said.

Despite LJP’s stand that it was the “true ally of the BJP” and would only field candidates against JD(U), BJP leaders took pains to explain that those “with Prime Minister Modi” were with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal named the symbols of the JDU, BJP, HAM and VIP as those with PM Modi. “Only these four symbols are with Prime Minister Modi. Whoever is not with Nitish Kumar cannot be with Modiji. Do not fall into any debates, and make the NDA alliance victorious,” he said.

HAM president Jitan Ram Manjhi, who quit the mahagatbandhan last month and joined the NDA, said Nitish Kumar was a “far-sighted” chief minister.

“Nitish Kumar is a far-sighted person and whatever he does, people have to follow. He had taken a decision back in 2006 that helped farmers and has now been adopted by the entire country. From every view point, the country is safe in the hands of Narendra Modi and the hands of Nitish Kumar and Sushil Modi,” Manjhi said.

Manjhi sought to compare the present situation under Nitish Kumar to that of the years before 2005. “Some people say law and order is not good, health (situation) is not good. But I want to say that before 2005, people used to poke their rifles out of the car because they were afraid. That was the situation of law and order. Earlier, dogs used to roam around hospitals and four to five people came for treatment. Now thousands of people come…There can be some grievances but there is nobody better than Modi and Nitish Kumar,” Manjhi said.

