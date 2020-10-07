BJP first list names 27, shooter Shreyasi Singh to contest Jamui

Shreyasi Singh

Shooter Shreyasi Singh, daughter of former Union minister Digvijay Singh, is the BJP candidate for Jamui.

Singh’s name was included in a list of 27 candidates that the BJP released on Tuesday for the first phase of polling in Bihar on October 28.

Singh joined the BJP two days ago. Her mother Putul Devi had quit the BJP to contest unsuccessfully as an independent candidate from Banka in the last Lok Sabha election.

This will be Singh’s debut in politics, though she had campaigned for her mother in 2019. She may face resistance from the family of former minister Narendra Singh, whose son Ajay Pratap Singh was an MLA from 2010 to 2015. Ajay Pratap is likely to contest as the RLSP nominee. The RJD has fielded Vijay Prakash from Jamui.

Almost all sitting MLAs, including Agriculture Minister Prem Kumar (from Gaya Town) have been retained as BJP candidates. The former Gaya MP will contest from Bodhgaya (reserved) seat.

The BJP has struck a social balance by giving tickets to OBC Yadav (Pawan Kumar Yadav from Kahalgaon, Pranav Kumar Yadav from Munger and Satyendra Narayan Yadav from Dehri), upper caste Rajputs (Raghvendra Pratap Singh from Barhara and Amrendra Pratap Singh from Ara) and EBC, SCs and STs.

BJP minister Ramnarayan Mandal will again contest from Banka, despite reports of anti-incumbency against him. BJP’s Shahpur candidate Munni Devi will be up against sitting RJD MLA Rahul Tiwari, son of former MP Shivanand Tiwari.

