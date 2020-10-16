Patna Confidential: LJP’s subtle Modi campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with LJP president Chirag Paswan. (File photo)

LJP nominees taking on JD (U) candidates have found a way out to indirectly convey its proximity to BJP to voters after the saffron party objected to the use of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s poster or name by any non-NDA political parties.

Some LJP candidates including its Amarpur (Banka) candidate Mrinal Shekhar have switched to using the slogan “Jhopdi me kamal khilayenge (we want lotus to bloom in hut)”. While hut is the election symbol of LJP, lotus is the symbol of BJP. LJP president Chirag Paswan, who will start campaigning from October 21 onwards, had anyway taken an official stand of “forming a BJP-led LJP” government.

Chirag also continues to take digs at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar saying it is the CM who needs the PM’s posters and for LJP, PM is in the heart of every LJP worker.

