Bihar Elections 2020: On rise, women voters outnumber men

OVER the past four Assembly elections in Bihar, women voters have seen a steady rise. In 2015, they overtook their male counterparts by a huge margin, with 60.48% of them turning out to vote compared to 53.32% men.

The turnout among women in 2015 was the highest in Bihar going as far back as 1962. In terms of overall numbers though, the total men voters (1.9 crore) was slightly more than women (1.89 crore) in 2015. The overall voter turnout that year was 56.66%.

Since Jharkhand was carved out in 2000, Bihar has seen Assembly elections in February and October in 2005, 2010 and 2015. In February 2005, an analysis of election data shows, the share of women who voted stood at 42.51% (1.04 crore in all) — showing that in the next 10 years, there was a jump of nearly 20%. In comparison, 49.94% of the men (1.40 crore) turned out to vote in February 2005, with the needle moving barely 4% for them till 2015. The overall voter turnout in February 2005 was 46.5%.

Due to the fragmented result in that election, Assembly polls were necessitated again in October 2005. Despite expected voter exhaustion, more women turned out to vote, at 44% (1.06 crore), compared to earlier that year, while the figure for men fell.

That election brought Nitish Kumar to power. And it is since then that the women voter numbers have seen a striking rise. The 2010 Bihar Assembly polls saw women voters jump more than 10% to 54.48% — surpassing the men at 51.12%. In the 2015 elections in which Nitish again formed government, the woman voter share crossed the 60% mark even as the men saw a slight 2% increase.

With the JD(U) leader taking several measures seen as pro-women, the trend sustained into the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. While 59.58% of the women voters (1.99 crore in all) turned out, 55% (2.08 crore) of the men did.

The overall voting percentage in the Lok Sabha elections was 67.09% (67.01% for men; 67.18% for women).

