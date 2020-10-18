‘Bole Bihar Badle Sarkar’: Congress’ campaign song targets Nitish govt over unemployment, crime

The Congress launched its campaign song 'Bole Bihar Badle Sarkar' on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter @INC4India)

Upping the ante on the BJP-JD(U) combine, the Congress on Sunday released its campaign song ‘Bole Bihar Badle Sarkar’ (Bihar seeks government change) for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. The three-minute song, launched at the party’s Bihar headquarters by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, targets the Nitish Kumar government over issues like education, unemployment, rising corruption, crime, Covid-19 situation, violence against women and agrarian distress.

The campaign song says the people of Bihar now demands a change and wants its government to be formed by the Congress.

On Saturday, the BJP also released its election song with the title ‘Modi ji ki leher’ featuring party leader and actor Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’.

On Thursday, the Congress had released its theme song ‘Kaa Kiye ho‘ (What have you done), attacking the Bihar Chief Minister over negligence in fields of health and education in the state in the past 15 years. The theme song also targeted the Bihar government over its handling of the migrant crisis that was caused by a nationwide lockdown enforced to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

“Neither health, nor education, nor employment, nor law and order have been corrected. In 15 years of misrule, you have given only starvation, adversities to Bihar,” the Congress party said in a tweet.

Last week, BJP-JD(U) released their campaign song in Bhojpuri titled ‘Bihar mein ee baa’ (This is in Bihar) to highlight achievements of the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in the state.

The BJP-JD(U) version talked about the development of Bihar — improved road infrastructure, installation of medium and small scale industries and job opportunities. It also mentioned those who are returning to their home state and investing in startups, educational institutions such as IIT, NIT, AIIMS, etc.

Voting for 243 assembly constituencies in Bihar will be held in three phases — October 28 (71 seats), November 3 (94 seats) and November 7 (78 seats). The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

