Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Bihar polls
Bihar Election 2020 Voting Live Updates: Voting for phase I tomorrow; 71 seats to see polling

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Voting Live News Updates: As the election takes place in the midst of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, several guidelines have been issued the Election Commission for the safe conduct of the electoral exercise.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 27, 2020 10:17:39 pm
Security personnel carry Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) ahead of the first phase of Bihar assembly polls, in Aurangabad district, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (PTI)

Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Fate of over a thousand candidates across 71 assembly segments in Bihar will be decided Wednesday by more than two crore voters in the first phase of elections.

Campaigning for the first phase of the high-stakes election came to an end on Monday. The last day saw a spree of election rallies by the major contenders in the fray, including JD(U) leader and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav and the LJP’s Chirag Paswan. Also seen were Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and several Cabinet Ministers. (Click here to follow our full coverage of Bihar polls)

As the election takes place in the midst of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, several guidelines have been issued by the Election Commission for the safe conduct of the electoral exercise. These include lowering the cap on the maximum number of voters for a polling booth from 1,600 to 1,000, staggering of polling hours and postal ballot facility for those aged above 80, or those afflicted with or suspected to be carrying the contagion.

Besides, sanitisation of electronic voting machines, wearing of masks and other protective gear by polling personnel and availability of thermal scanner, hand sanitiser, soap and water will be ensured.

First phase of voting in Bihar assembly elections tomorrow. Follow LIVE updates here.

22:17 (IST)27 Oct 2020
NDA to win with a three-fourth majority in Bihar: Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar Tuesday exuded confidence that the NDA will win the Bihar assembly polls with three-fourth majority and that Nitish Kumar will helm the government for the fourth term.

Javadekar, who is Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, said the NDA will win in Bihar as all its four constituents - the BJP, JD(U), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP)- are a formidable force in the state, news agency PTI reported.

Prakash Javadekar calls for creation of 200 urban forests in 5 years | India News,The Indian Express

22:15 (IST)27 Oct 2020
Steps EC has taken to ensure a safe election amid Covid-19

(Source: AP)



21:50 (IST)27 Oct 2020
In first phase, NDA, Grand Alliance look evenly placed, JD(U) could suffer losses

In the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, in which 71 seats will witness polling on Wednesday, the NDA and Grand Alliance look evenly placed. While the BJP is hoping to make gains, its alliance partner JD(U) may suffer some losses, with the LJP directly contesting against it in at least 10 seats. The LJP strongholds include Dinara, Suryagarha and Amarpur. More details here.

bihar first

21:46 (IST)27 Oct 2020
Voting for phase I tomorrow

Fate of over a thousand candidates across 71 assembly segments in Bihar will be decided Wednesday by more than two crore voters in the first phase of elections.

The Bihar Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in three phases, starting October 28. Results will be declared on November 10.

Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: The campaign so far has been high-voltage, with the NDA seeking to balance two heavyweights – Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar – while the Opposition’s charge has been led by the young Tejashwi Yadav. (Click here to follow our full Bihar polls coverage)

Kumar has repeatedly asked voters to recall the “days of jungle raj” under Lalu Prasad, saying that only in the last 15 years under him has the condition of Bihar’s roads, health infrastructure and education improved. In an interview with the Indian Express, JD(U) national spokesperson KC Tyagi also said that Kumar has no rival who can match his credentials and that people are clear in their minds of Nitish alone being the CM face.

On the other hand, Tejashwi Yadav, the chief ministerial candidate of the Mahagatbandhan, attempted to strike a chord with voters, especially the youth, with a promise of 10 lakh government jobs promise in the RJD manifesto. Massive turnouts and enthusiastic response from the crowds at his rallies have been a surprise for political observers, with many reading it more as anti-incumbency against Nitish than the appeal of Tejashwi and RJD.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addresses an election rally, at Bihpur in Bhagalpur district. (Twitter/RJDforIndia)

The Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) has largely kept its campaign restricted to Bihar’s local concerns, not responding to the BJP’s efforts to turn the discourse towards national issues.

Among the major political parties, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) is contesting in 35 of the 71 seats, followed by its ally BJP (29), while the opposition RJD has fielded its candidates in 42 and its coalition partner Congress is in the fray in 20 assembly segments.

Lok Janshakti Party, headed by Chirag Paswan, is in the fray in 41 seats, which include all the 35 contested by the JD(U), in keeping with the call given by the young party president, who recently pulled out of the NDA in the state, to "dislodge" the chief minister from power.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addresses a gathering during an election meeting, in Muzaffarpur district (PTI)

Other prominent leaders who have campaigned in the state so far include Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani, Congress leaders Raj Babbar and Shatrughan Sinha, BSP supremo Mayawati and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. CPI’s Kanhaiya Kumar also joined the campaign, mainly for candidates of the Left parties. Kumar, in an interview, told Indian Express that Bihar elections are not going to be one-sided and there is much anger, especially against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

During the campaign, many prominent leaders fell prey to the Covid-19 infection while campaigning. These included Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and former Union ministers Rajiv Pratap Rudy and Syed Shahnawaz Hussain.

