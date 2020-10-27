Bihar Election 2020 Voting Live Updates: Voting for phase I tomorrow; 71 seats to see polling

The Bihar Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in three phases, starting October 28. Results will be declared on November 10.

Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: The campaign so far has been high-voltage, with the NDA seeking to balance two heavyweights – Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar – while the Opposition’s charge has been led by the young Tejashwi Yadav. (Click here to follow our full Bihar polls coverage)

Kumar has repeatedly asked voters to recall the “days of jungle raj” under Lalu Prasad, saying that only in the last 15 years under him has the condition of Bihar’s roads, health infrastructure and education improved. In an interview with the Indian Express, JD(U) national spokesperson KC Tyagi also said that Kumar has no rival who can match his credentials and that people are clear in their minds of Nitish alone being the CM face.

On the other hand, Tejashwi Yadav, the chief ministerial candidate of the Mahagatbandhan, attempted to strike a chord with voters, especially the youth, with a promise of 10 lakh government jobs promise in the RJD manifesto. Massive turnouts and enthusiastic response from the crowds at his rallies have been a surprise for political observers, with many reading it more as anti-incumbency against Nitish than the appeal of Tejashwi and RJD.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addresses an election rally, at Bihpur in Bhagalpur district. (Twitter/RJDforIndia)

The Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) has largely kept its campaign restricted to Bihar’s local concerns, not responding to the BJP’s efforts to turn the discourse towards national issues.

Among the major political parties, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) is contesting in 35 of the 71 seats, followed by its ally BJP (29), while the opposition RJD has fielded its candidates in 42 and its coalition partner Congress is in the fray in 20 assembly segments.

Lok Janshakti Party, headed by Chirag Paswan, is in the fray in 41 seats, which include all the 35 contested by the JD(U), in keeping with the call given by the young party president, who recently pulled out of the NDA in the state, to "dislodge" the chief minister from power.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addresses a gathering during an election meeting, in Muzaffarpur district (PTI)

Other prominent leaders who have campaigned in the state so far include Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani, Congress leaders Raj Babbar and Shatrughan Sinha, BSP supremo Mayawati and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. CPI’s Kanhaiya Kumar also joined the campaign, mainly for candidates of the Left parties. Kumar, in an interview, told Indian Express that Bihar elections are not going to be one-sided and there is much anger, especially against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

During the campaign, many prominent leaders fell prey to the Covid-19 infection while campaigning. These included Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and former Union ministers Rajiv Pratap Rudy and Syed Shahnawaz Hussain.

