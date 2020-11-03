Bihar Election 2020 Voting Live Updates: Voting begins in 94 seats; Tejashwi, 4 ministers of Nitish govt in fray
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Voting Live News Updates: Notable among the candidates in fray is RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, the opposition Grand Alliance's Chief Ministerial candidate, who is seeking re-election from Raghopur in Vaishali district.
Security personnel carry Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) as they leave for their election duty, on the eve of second phase of Bihar assembly polls, in Muzaffarpur, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. (PTI)
Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Voting began for the crucial second phase of the Bihar assembly elections in which over 2.85 crore voters are eligible to decide the fate of nearly 1,500 candidates across 94 assembly segments on Tuesday.
Notable among the candidates is RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, the opposition Grand Alliance’s Chief Ministerial candidate, who is seeking re-election from Raghopur in Vaishali district which he had wrested back for his party from the BJP’s Satish Kumar in 2015. Also in the fray is Tejashwi’s elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav, who after shifting his base from Mahua in Vaishali is trying his luck from Hasanpur in Samastipur district. (Click here to follow our full Bihar election coverage)
The last day of campaigning witnessed hectic canvassing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing four back-to-back rallies in support of NDA candidates. BJP candidates are in the fray in 46 of the seats, while another 43 are being contested by those with JD(U) tickets. Mukesh Sahni-led Vikassheel Insaan Party, the latest entrant in the NDA, is contesting the remaining five.
A voter turnout of 55.69% was recorded in the first phase of Bihar assembly polls held on October 28, the Election Commission said in its provisional data. Polling was held 71 assembly constituencies amid tight security and COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Live Blog
Bihar Election 2020 Live Updates: Voting for the second phase underway in 94 seats; Tejashwi, 4 ministers of Nitish govt in fray; RJD bets Left proves right; BJP hopes 2015 does; Follow LIVE updates here.
The Bihar Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in three phases, starting October 28. Results will be declared on November 10.
Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: The election campaign in Bihar has so far been high-voltage, with the NDA seeking to balance two heavyweights – Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar – while the Opposition’s charge has been led by the young Tejashwi Yadav. (Click here to follow our full Bihar polls coverage)
Kumar has repeatedly asked voters to recall the “days of jungle raj” under Lalu Prasad, saying that only in the last 15 years under him has the condition of Bihar’s roads, health infrastructure and education improved.
On the other hand, Tejashwi Yadav, the chief ministerial candidate of the Mahagatbandhan, attempted to strike a chord with voters, especially the youth, with a promise of 10 lakh government jobs promise in the RJD manifesto. Massive turnouts and enthusiastic response from the crowds at his rallies have been a surprise for political observers, with many reading it more as anti-incumbency against Nitish than the appeal of Tejashwi and RJD. In an interview with the Indian Express, Tejashwi Yadav said he has plans to “build on the gains of social justice”, and also explained why his promise of jobs is financially tenable.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addresses an election rally, at Bihpur in Bhagalpur district. (Twitter/RJDforIndia)
The Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) has largely kept its campaign restricted to Bihar’s local concerns, not responding to the BJP’s efforts to turn the discourse towards national issues.
Among the major political parties, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) is contesting in 35 of the 71 seats, followed by its ally BJP (29), while the opposition RJD has fielded its candidates in 42 and its coalition partner Congress is in the fray in 20 assembly segments.
Lok Janshakti Party, headed by Chirag Paswan, is in the fray in 41 seats, which include all the 35 contested by the JD(U), in keeping with the call given by the young party president, who recently pulled out of the NDA in the state, to "dislodge" the chief minister from power.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addresses a gathering during an election meeting, in Muzaffarpur district (PTI)
Other prominent leaders who have campaigned in the state so far include Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani, Congress leaders Raj Babbar and Shatrughan Sinha, BSP supremo Mayawati and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. CPI’s Kanhaiya Kumar also joined the campaign, mainly for candidates of the Left parties. Kumar, in an interview, told Indian Express that Bihar elections are not going to be one-sided and there is much anger, especially against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
During the campaign, many prominent leaders fell prey to the Covid-19 infection while campaigning. These included Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and former Union ministers Rajiv Pratap Rudy and Syed Shahnawaz Hussain.
LJP President Chirag Paswan cast his vote at polling booth no. 24 at a school in Khagaria in the second phase of Bihar elections.
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi cast his vote at polling booth no.49 at St Joseph High School in Rajendra Nagar, Patna. He says, "I appeal to the people to step out of their homes, cast their vote, maintain social distancing and keep wearing mask."
Governor Phagu Chauhan cast his vote for second phase of Bihar elections, at the polling booth at government school in Digha, Patna. He says, "I appeal to the people to participate in elections in large numbers. I hope that the voting percentage will be more than the previous time."
Voting begins for the second phase of Bihar Assembly polls. 1463 candidates, including RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav, in fray for 94 seats across 17 districts.
In the 2015 Assembly elections, when the Mahagathbandhan had won against the BJP in Bihar at the peak of the Narendra Modi wave, North Bihar had given the saffron party half of its 43 seats. Most of the 94 seats voting on Tuesday are in North Bihar. As part of the NDA, the BJP is contesting 46 of them, and the JD(U) 43.
The contest is likely to be tough, with the NDA banking on EBC and women voters, and the Mahagathbandhan on the combined social base of the Congress and Left. The dark horses could be the LJP, that has put up candidates in 52 seats, and the RLSP, with 36 nominees in the fray — both of which could end up hurting the NDA combine.
In the 2015 Assembly elections, 31 of these 94 seats had been won by the RJD, 30 by the JD(U) and 22 by the BJP, while the Congress and LJP had won seven and two seats respectively.
The JD(U) might be out of the Mahagathbandhan, but the RJD-led alliance is confident its new Left partners will fill the gap. The RJD set aside as many as 29 seats for the Left — six for the CPI, four for the CPM and 19 for the CPI (M-L), counting on the latter’s “very high strike rate”. Of the 29 seats, 13 are in this phase.
Good morning! The stage is now set for the crucial second phase of the Bihar assembly elections in which over 2.85 crore voters are eligible to decide the fate of nearly 1,500 candidates across 94 assembly segments on Tuesday. Notable among the candidates is RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, the opposition Grand Alliance’s Chief Ministerial candidate, who is seeking re-election from Raghopur in Vaishali district which he had wrested back for his party from the BJP’s Satish Kumar in 2015. Also in the fray is Tejashwi’s elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav, who after shifting his base from Mahua in Vaishali is trying his luck from Hasanpur in Samastipur district.
Follow this space to track the latest developments