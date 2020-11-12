Tejashwi Yadav demands recounting of votes, says mandate in favour of Grand Alliance

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Speaking for the first time after the Bihar elections results, RJD leader Tejashwai Yadav on Thursday demanded recounting of postal ballot votes. Crying foul play in the counting process, Yadav said the mandate of people was in favour of the Grand Alliance but Election Commission’s result was in NDA’s favour.

“I thank Bihar’s people. The mandate favoured Mahagathbandhan, but Election Commission’s result was in NDA’s favour. This hasn’t happened first time. In 2015 when Mahagathbandhan was formed, votes were in our favour but BJP made back door entry to gain power,” said Yadav.

In a nail-biting contest that went down to the wire, the NDA edged past the Mahagathbandhan to win the Bihar elections, with the BJP emerging as the dominant partner for the first time in about two decades. The NDA pulled ahead with 125 seats against the Grand Alliance’s 110 in the 243-member Assembly. For the NDA, Nitish Kumar 4.0 still looks probable despite the JD(U)’s slide to 43 seats. The RJD, on the other hand, emerged as the single largest party, winning 75 seats, one more than the BJP which won 74. Although the Left parties won 16 out of the 28 seats that they contested, the Congress’ lackluster performance proved costly for the Opposition. The grand old party could only win 19 seats out of the 70 it contested.

