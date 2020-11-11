Bihar election results: Five seats that could have tipped the scales

BJP workers celebrate their party's lead on the counting day of the Bihar Assembly poll, at BJP HQ in New Delhi, Tuesday. (PTI)

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) managed to avoid a late scare in the Bihar contest as its main ally, the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U), won in at least four seats where the victory margin was less than 1,000 votes.

As per the data on the Election Commission website, the thinnest margin between the winner and the runner-up was of 12 votes in Hilsa. The win, which is contested by the RJD, was handed to JD(U) candidate Krishnamurari Sharan, who got 61,848 votes to RJD candidate Atri Muni’s 61,836.

Before the final result was declared late on Tuesday night, around 10 pm, the RJD alleged foul play in the counting process. “The Returning Officer had declared RJD candidate Shakti Singh from Hilsa assembly constituency as the winner by 547 votes. He was told to wait for issuing the victory certificate. But then the Returning Officer receives a call from the chief minister’s residence and the officer suddenly says the RJD candidate has lost by 13 votes due to postal ballots being cancelled,” RJD tweeted. The poll body, however, denied any foul play.

Besides Hilsa, the winning margins were wafer-thin in Barbigha, Bhorey, and Parbatta. The BJP candidate who won Bachhwara seat also polled just 484 votes more than his nearest rival.

Some other seats that saw a cut-throat competition included Bakhri, Ramgarh, Chakai, Matihani, Kurhani, Arrah, Banmankhi, Barauli, Chainpur, Chanpatia, Jhanjharpur, and Tarari.

In Barbigha, JD(U) candidate Sudarshan Kumar defeated Congress’ Gajanan Shahi by just 113 votes. While in Bhore, the JD(U) won by a margin of 462 votes against the CPI(M).

In Bachhwara, BJP’s Surendra Mehata got only 484 votes more than CPI’s Abdhesh Kumar Rai, and in Parbatta, JD(U)’s Doctor Sanjeev Kumar got 951 votes more than RJD’s Digambar Prasad Tiwary. In Matihani, LJP’s Raj Kumar Singh won against JD(U)’s Narendra Kumar Singh by a margin of just 333 votes.

In the Bakhri constituency, CPI’s Suryakant Paswan won. The victory margin was 777. Also, in Dehri, RJD’s candidate Fatehbahadur defeated BJP’s Satya Narayan by a mere 464 votes. In Kuhani, RJD’s Anil Kumar Sahni won against BJP’s Kedar Prasad Gupta by a margin of just 712 votes.

Apart from these, there are also some constituencies where the margin was above 1,000 but less than 4,000.

In Arrah, BJP’s Amrendra Pratap Singh got 3,002 votes more than CPIM’s Quyamuddin Ansari. In Amnour, the saffron party’s Krishan Kumar Mantoo won by a margin of 3,681 votes, defeating RJD’s Sunil Kumar. The party also won the Hajipur constituency by a margin of 2,990 votes against the RJD. In Parihar, party candidate Gaytri Devigot 1,569 votes more than RJD’s Ritu Kumar.

In Pranpur, BJP got 2,972 motes more than the Congress, and in Munger, BJP’s Pranav Kumar won by a margin of 1,244 votes against RJD’s Avinash Kumar Vidyarthi. In Begusarai, BJP’s Kundan Kumar won by a margin of just 4,554 votes against Congress candidate Amita Bhushan.

In Amarpur, the margin between JD(U)’s Jayant Raj, who won, and congress’ Jitendra Singh was just 3,114. In Bahadurpur,JD(U)’s Madan Sahni got 2,629 more than RJD’s Ramesh Choudhary. The party also won the Belhar seat by a margin of just 2,473 votes. In Jhajha, JD(U)’s Damodar Rawat won against RJD’s Rajendra Prasad by a margin of only 1,679 votes.

Raniganj was also won by the Nitish-led JD(U), where it’s candidate Achmit Rishidev got 2,304 votes more than RJD’s Abinash Manglam. And in Sakra, party’s Ashok Kumar Chodhary got 1,537 more votes than Congress candidate Umesh Kumar Ram. In Triveniganj, JDU got just 3,031 more votes than the Tejashwi Yadav’s party.

Alinagar was won by VIP’s Mishri Lal Yadav by a margin of 3,101 votes against RJD’s Binod Mishra. And Tikari was won by Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) by a margin of 2,630 votes against the Congress.

While in Bhagalpur, the Congress won by a margin of 1,113 votes against the BJP, and in Kishanganj, party candidate Ijaharul Husain won against BJP’s Sweety Singh by a margin of 1,381 votes.

The NDA has won 125 seats against the Grand Alliance’s 110 in the 243-member Assembly. For the NDA, Nitish Kumar 4.0 still looks probable despite the JD(U)’s slide to 43 seats, but the big takeaway was the BJP’s rise to become the largest party in the alliance with 74 seats — and the role played by the LJP, which broke away from the alliance in the state weeks before polls, in denting the JD(U). The LJP managed to win only one of the 137 seats it contested — its worst performance since its inception in October 2000.

