Bihar election results: Oppn parties collect info on counting ‘irregularities’

A day after the opposition Grand Alliance in Bihar approached the Election Commission in Patna to lodge complaints alleging irregularities in declaration of results, the parties on Tuesday held discussions and weighed the options on the next step to be taken. The CPI(ML), which had demanded recount in three seats, has decided to seek CCTV footage from the counting centres before deciding on the next course of action.

The party, which won 12 seats, is in the process of collecting information. The RJD is also said to be doing the same. The Congress, sources said, has told RJD and CPI(ML) leaders that it will extend full support to all legal and other recourse that they seek.

In a joint statement, the CPI(ML), CPI(M) and CPI said they are of the opinion that there were “certain clear irregularities during the last stages of the counting that need to be seriously addressed by the Election Commission”.

The statement said, “Along with other partners of the Mahagathbandhan, the Left parties will take up these matters with the Election Commission of India.” Congress leader and Supreme Court lawyer Abhishek Singhvi said, “…we have counted 11 instances where there were close contests and our candidates were virtually declared as won… after sometime certificates were issued to their opponent…”

