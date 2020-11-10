Bihar election results: Govt intimidating officials, tampering with vote count, alleges RJD

Opposition's CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav is leading from Raghopur. In pic: Tejashwi Yadav addresses a rally (File/PTI Photo)

Even as the counting of votes is underway in Bihar, the RJD on Tuesday accused the Nitish Kumar government of intimidating officials and tampering with the results.

“Nitish Kumar and Sushil Modi are pressuring all officials to tamper with the counting of votes and make sure the Mahagathbandan fails to win over 105-110 seats,” the party has alleged.

Sharing a purported list of winning candidates from as many as 119 seats, the RJD claimed returning officers had already congratulated its candidates on their win, but is now refusing to issue certificates, and claiming they have lost.

ये उन 119 सीटों की सूची है जहाँ गिनती संपूर्ण होने के बाद महागठबंधन के उम्मीदवार जीत चुके है। रिटर्निंग ऑफ़िसर ने उन्हें जीत की बधाई दी लेकिन अब सर्टिफ़िकेट नहीं दे रहे है कह रहे है कि आप हार गए है। ECI की वेबसाइट पर भी इन्हें जीता हुआ दिखाया गया। जनतंत्र में ऐसी लूट नहीं चलेगी। pic.twitter.com/puUvIagyDz — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) November 10, 2020

Meanwhile, the CPIML has written to the Election Commission, demanding recount in Bhorey, Arrah and Daraundha Assembly seats “due to dubious counting practices”.

“We urgently seek a recount of votes in the Bhorey, Arrah and Daraundha Assembly constituencies of Bihar. On all three of these seats, CPIML candidates have been shown to be defeated in very narrow margins, following some worrying violations of counting norms,” their letter says.

CPIML has demanded from the @ECISVEEP for recounting of votes at Bhorey, Arrah and Daraundha assembly constituencies in #BiharElection2020 pic.twitter.com/OPY5zouQ4q — CPIML Liberation (@cpimlliberation) November 10, 2020

As per the latest data, the NDA alliance is leading in 125 seats while the Grand Alliance is ahead in 111 seats. The majority mark in the 243-member Bihar Assembly is 122. The RJD and BJP are in a race to emerge the single-largest party, with the former leading in 74 seats and the latter in 73. Follow Bihar Assembly Elections Results LIVE updates

However, the RJD, whose CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav is leading in Raghopur, has alleged that the Nitish administration is “delaying the counting in at least 10 seats by not giving certificates to winning candidates.”

“Sitting in the CM office, Nitish Kumar and Sushil Modi have also pressured all District Magistrates and Returning Officers to announce winners in seats where their candidates are leading by a small margin,” the party claimed.

क़रीब 10 सीटों पर नीतीश प्रशासन गिनती में देरी कर रहा है।जीते हुए उम्मीदवारों को सर्टिफ़िकेट नहीं दे रहा है। CM आवास में बैठकर नीतीश कुमार और सुशील मोदी CM के प्रधान सचिव से सभी DM और RO को फ़ोन करवा कर नज़दीकी लड़ाई वाली सीटों के पक्ष में फ़ैसला दिलाने का दबाव बनवा रहे है — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) November 10, 2020

The RJD has expressed optimism that the Grand Alliance–comprising of the party, Congress, and Left parties– is winning the state elections, even as poll trends are yet to signal a clear victory for any party.

“We are in touch with our candidates and workers from all areas and the information received from them shows that the results will go in our favour,” the Lalu Prasad-led party wrote on its Twitter handle.

In yet another tweet, the party said that it was ahead of its rivals in at least 84 seats. “According to our realtime data, we are ahead in 84 seats. The postal ballots have not been counted at several places. So wait till the end.

“For example, we are leading by 12,000 in Manhar, 14,000 in Fatuha and 10,000 in Suryagadha, but TV channels are showing that we are trailing on these seats,” the RJD stated on the microblogging site.

It also said that the counting process will stretch into the night as additional polling stations were set up this time to maintain social distance on the voting day in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A Mahagathbandhan government will be formed for sure. Bihar has effected a change,” the RJD said, further asking its candidates and agents to stay put at the counting centres until the process is complete.

