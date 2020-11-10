Bihar election results: Tejashwi, Manjhi ahead; here’s how heavyweights are faring

RJD chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav and his elder brother Tej Pratap are leading in their respective Raghopur and Hasanpur constituencies

RJD chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav and his elder brother Tej Pratap are leading in their respective Raghopur and Hasanpur constituency even as latest trends showed the ruling NDA marching ahead of the RJD-led Grand Alliance in the Bihar elections. Eleven of the 13 BJP-JD(U) ministers in the poll fray are leading in their respective assembly constituencies, according to the latest trends of the Election Commission.

In RJD bastion Raghopur, represented by Lalu Prasad in 1995 and 2000, and Rabri Devi in 2005, Tejashwi Yadav is leading by over 8,000 votes to BJP’s Satish Kumar. In the 2015 elections, Tejashwi had won the seat by defeating BJP’s Kumar by a margin of 22,733 votes. The Raghopur Assembly seat is estimated to have around 1.25 lakh Yadavs, with other castes way behind — there are 40,000-odd Rajputs, and around 20,000 SCs and 10,000 non-Yadav OBCs. Follow LIVE Updates

His elder brother Tej Pratap is also leading by over 5,000 votes against JD(U)’s Raj Kumar Ray from Samastipur’s Hasanpur constituency — a seat won by the JD(U) as a Grand Alliance constituent in the last Assembly polls. Tej Pratap, who was elected from the Mahua constituency in the last elections, decided to shift to the “safer” Hasanpur seat which has a good combination of Muslim and Yadav votes.

RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap with others during an election campaign meeting, in Vaishali (PTI) RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap with others during an election campaign meeting, in Vaishali (PTI)

Hindustani Awam Morcha chief and former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, who contested the elections as part of the NDA, is leading in Imamganj after initially trailing RJD’s Uday Narain Choudhary. In 2015, Manjhi won from the Imamganj seat as an Independent candidate and defeated then JD(U) leader Uday Narayan Choudhary.

Contesting on a JD(U) ticket this time, Chandrika Rai, a former minister and the father-in-law of Tej Pratap Yadav, is trailing in Parsa assembly seat in Saran by more than 10,000 votes against Chote Lal Rai of the RJD. Speaker of state assembly and JD(U) leader Vijay Kumar Choudhary is involved in a see-saw battle with Arvind Kumar Sahni of the RJD from the Sarairanjan seat in Samastipur.

In the high-profile seat of Bankipur, three-time BJP MLA Nitin Nabin is ahead by a large margin, with Shatrughan Sinha’s son Luv Sinha, who contested on a Congress ticket, a distant second. Pushpam Priya Chaudhary of newly-formed Plurals Party is in the third spot. Nabin has held the Bankipur legislative assembly seat since 2006.

Congress’ Suhasini Yadav, the daughter of socialist veteran and chief of Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) Sharad Yadav, is also trailing in the Bihariganj assembly seat in Madhepura district.

Daughter of former Union minister Digvijay Singh, shooter Shreyasi Singh joined the BJP just before the elections (Express photo) Daughter of former Union minister Digvijay Singh, shooter Shreyasi Singh joined the BJP just before the elections (Express photo)

Daughter of former Union minister Digvijay Singh, shooter Shreyasi Singh, who joined the BJP just before the elections, is leading from Jamui by over 20,000 votes. Shreyasi is facing sitting RJD MLA and ex-minister Vijay Prakash (younger brother of former Banka MP Jaiprakash Yadav) and Ajay Pratap Singh. The Assembly segment is dominated by Yadavs, Rajputs and Muslims followed by SCs.

In Madhepura, Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, chief of Jan Adhikar Party-Loktantrik (JAP-L), is way behind in the contest, with RJD’s Chandrashekhar and JD(U)’s Nikhil Mandal in a neck-and-neck fight. In May 2015, Pappu Yadav was suspended from the RJD.

RJD’s Anant Singh, a criminal-turned-politician and sitting Mokama MLA, is leading from Mokama seat by a margin of more than 15,000 votes over JD(U)’s Rajiv Lochan Narayan Singh, as per the latest trends. Mokama is a part of Munger Lok Sabha constituency.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd