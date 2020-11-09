scorecardresearch
Bihar polls

‘Balloons of lies released disappeared in the air’: Sena’s swipe at JD(U)-BJP

An editorial in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' claimed that ahead of the polls in Bihar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's rallies received good response, unlike those of his political opponents.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Updated: November 9, 2020 12:53:57 pm
"Signs are clear that a change of guard will take place in Bihar as it happened in the US," the editorial said.

The Shiv Sena on Monday said the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led alliance will win the Bihar Assembly elections.

“Balloons of lies were released in the air, but they disappeared in the air itself,” it said without naming the JD(U)-BJP combine.

“Signs are clear that a change of guard will take place in Bihar as it happened in the US,” the editorial said.

