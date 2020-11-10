Bihar Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates: Will Tejashwi’s RJD rout Nitish govt?

Bihar Election Results 2020 Live Updates: The fate of the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) government, which has helmed Bihar for a decade and a half, will be decided on Tuesday as election results to the 243-member legislative assembly will be declared. Besides, the fate of 3,558 candidates, including 370 women and a transgender, will also be decided. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am at 55 centres across 38 districts.
The results will decide if the voters have decided to hand over the state’s baton to the Grand alliance (Mahagathbandhan) led by its CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav, which constitutes the RJD, the Congress and Left parties.
Most exit polls have given the RJD-Congress-Left alliance a clear edge over the JD(U)-BJP coalition and has predicted that the ruling government was on its way out. While one poll forecast that the RJD-led Opposition alliance could get a two-thirds majority, another said it would cross the halfway mark comfortably. According to pollsters, Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party, would end up with single-digit seats.
The voter turnout in the first, second and third phases of voting being held on October 28, November 3 and November 7 respectively, were recorded at 54 per cent, 55.7 per cent and 56.02 per cent respectively.
In the Grand Alliance, RJD contested on 144 seats and Congress on 70. The three Left parties fought from 29 constituencies: CPI(ML) from 19 seats, and the CPI and CPI(M) six and four seats, respectively. In the NDA camp, JD(U) and BJP were allotted 122 and 121 seats respectively. Out of that, JD(U) provided seven seats to HAM while BJP allocated 11 seats to Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) from its quota.
The Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for counting of votes today. The poll panel said it has set up a total of 55 counting centres, housing 414 halls, spread across all the 38 districts of the state.
The maximum three counting centres each have been set up in four districts of East Champaran (which has 12 assembly constituencies), Gaya (10 constituencies), Siwan (eight constituencies) and Begusarai (seven).
Rest other districts either have one or two counting centres each. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) have been imposed in and around the counting centres to prevent gathering of people
The inner core is being guarded by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), then there is the Bihar Military Police (BMP) and then the district police, he told reporters.
The counting of votes on November 10 will begin as early as 8 am. The counting of votes and results on individual seats will be declared live at the following websites of Election Commission of India – eciresults.nic.in, eci.gov.in, and results.eci.gov.in.
As counting begins, the postal ballots will be opened first. Then the EVM votes will be counted. State Chief Electoral Officer H.R. Srinivasa said the Election Commission had established a three-tier security system for strong rooms (housing the electronic voting machines) and the counting centres.
With 7.3 crore voters, the Legislative Assembly election in Bihar this time was shortest Assembly election in 15 years. Polling were held in just three phases, as opposed to five in 2015 and four in 2005. In the first phase, 71 seats spread across 16 districts went to poll on 28 October (1,066 candidates), while in the second, voters in 94 seats of 17 districts exercised their franchise on 3 November ( 1,463 candidates). In the third phase, 78 seats spread in 15 districts went to polls on 7 November (1,204 candidates).
Despite the pandemic, Bihar saw a considerable voter turnout with Phase 1 recording 54% votes –– marginally lower than 54.75 per cent for the same 71 seats in 2015 elections. Similarly, Phase 2 witnessed 55.7% voter turnout as compared to 56.17% recorded last time. The third phase reported 57% turnout
In a state that has always been watched for what its social and political undercurrent signify, the 2020 Bihar poll results will be keenly watched. It is India's first mass polls in the shadow of the pandemic, and Bihar's first in a long, long time without either Lalu Prasad or the just deceased Ram Vilas Paswan present. Nitish Kumar, meanwhile, is fighting to continue as the chief minister for the fourth term.