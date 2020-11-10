Bihar Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates: Will Tejashwi’s RJD rout Nitish govt?

Bihar Elections Results 2020 Live: Most exit polls have given the RJD-Congress-Left alliance a clear edge over the JD(U)-BJP coalition.

Bihar Election Results 2020 Live Updates: The fate of the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) government, which has helmed Bihar for a decade and a half, will be decided on Tuesday as election results to the 243-member legislative assembly will be declared. Besides, the fate of 3,558 candidates, including 370 women and a transgender, will also be decided. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am at 55 centres across 38 districts.

The results will decide if the voters have decided to hand over the state’s baton to the Grand alliance (Mahagathbandhan) led by its CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav, which constitutes the RJD, the Congress and Left parties.

Most exit polls have given the RJD-Congress-Left alliance a clear edge over the JD(U)-BJP coalition and has predicted that the ruling government was on its way out. While one poll forecast that the RJD-led Opposition alliance could get a two-thirds majority, another said it would cross the halfway mark comfortably. According to pollsters, Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party, would end up with single-digit seats.

The voter turnout in the first, second and third phases of voting being held on October 28, November 3 and November 7 respectively, were recorded at 54 per cent, 55.7 per cent and 56.02 per cent respectively.

In the Grand Alliance, RJD contested on 144 seats and Congress on 70. The three Left parties fought from 29 constituencies: CPI(ML) from 19 seats, and the CPI and CPI(M) six and four seats, respectively. In the NDA camp, JD(U) and BJP were allotted 122 and 121 seats respectively. Out of that, JD(U) provided seven seats to HAM while BJP allocated 11 seats to Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) from its quota.