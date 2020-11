Bihar Election Results: Full list of winners

Voters display identity cards outside a polling station at Paliganj. Voting in Bihar began on October 28. (Photo: AP)

Bihar Election Results 2020 Live Updates: Early trends show a neck-and-neck fight between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan, which constitutes the RJD, the Congress and the Left parties. However, chief minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) is holding back the NDA even as the BJP is ahead of the JD(U) in terms of leads. The results will decide if the voters have decided to hand over the state’s baton to the Grand alliance (Mahagathbandhan) led by its CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav, which constitutes the RJD, the Congress and Left parties.

The voter turnout in the first, second and third phases of voting being held on October 28, November 3 and November 7 respectively, were recorded at 54 per cent, 55.7 per cent and 56.02 per cent respectively.

Most exit polls have given the RJD-Congress-Left alliance a clear edge over the JD(U)-BJP coalition and has predicted that the ruling government was on its way out. While one poll forecast that the RJD-led Opposition alliance could get a two-thirds majority, another said it would cross the halfway mark comfortably. According to pollsters, Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party would end up with single-digit seats.

Constituency Party Winner Candidates Agiaon Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) Manoj Manzil (Leading) Alamnagar Janata Dal (United) Narendra Narayan Yadav (Leading) Alauli Alinagar Vikassheel Insaan Party Mishri Lal Yadav (Leading) Amarpur Lok Jan Shakti Party Mrinal Shekhar (Leading) Amnour Bharatiya Janata Party Krishan Kumar Mantoo (Leading) Amour Araria Janata Dal (United) Shagufta Azim (Leading) Arrah Arwal Asthawan Janata Dal (United) Jitendra Kumar (Leading) Atri Rashtriya Janata Dal Ajay Yadav (Leading) Aurai Aurangabad Indian National Congress Anand Shankar Singh (Leading) Babubarhi Bachhwara Bagaha Bharatiya Janata Party Ram Singh (Leading) Bahadurganj Vikassheel Insaan Party Lakhan Lal Pandit (Leading) Bahadurpur Rashtriya Janata Dal Ramesh Choudhary (Leading) Baikunthpur Baisi All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen Syed Ruknuddin Ahmad (Leading) Bajpatti Bakhri Bharatiya Janata Party Ramshankar Paswan (Leading) Bakhtiarpur Bharatiya Janata Party Ranvijay Singh (Leading) Balrampur Baniapur Rashtriya Janata Dal Kedar Nath Singh (Leading) Banka Bharatiya Janata Party Ram Narayan Mandal (Leading) Bankipur Banmankhi Rashtriya Janata Dal Upendra Sharma (Leading) Barachatti Barari Barauli Barbigha Barh Barhara Barharia Baruraj Bathnaha Begusarai Belaganj Beldaur Belhar Belsand Benipatti Benipur Bettiah Bhabua Bhagalpur Bhorey Bibhutipur Bihariganj Biharsharif Bihpur Bikram Bisfi Bochaha Bodh Gaya Brahampur Buxar Chainpur Chakai Chanpatia Chapra Chenari Cheria Bariarpur Chhatapur Chiraiya Danapur Darauli Daraundha Darbhanga Darbhanga Rural Dehri Dhaka Dhamdaha Dhauraiya Digha Dinara Dumraon Ekma Fatuha Forbesganj Gaighat Garkha Gaura Bauram Gaya Town Ghosi Gobindpur Goh Gopalganj Gopalpur Goriakothi Govindganj Gurua Hajipur Harlakhi Harnaut Harsidhi (S.C) Hasanpur Hathua Hayaghat Hilsa Hisua Imamganj Islampur Jagdishpur Jale Jamalpur Jamui Jehanabad Jhajha Jhanjharpur Jokihat Kadwa Kahalgaon Kalyanpur Kalyanpur Kanti Karakat Kargahar Kasba Katihar Katoria Keoti Kesaria Khagaria Khajauli Kishanganj Kochadhaman Korha Kuchaikote Kumhrar Kurhani Kurtha Kusheshwar Asthan Kutumba Lakhisarai Lalganj Laukaha Lauriya Madhepura Madhuban Madhubani Maharajganj Mahishi Mahnar Mahua Makhdumpur Maner Manihari Manjhi Marhaura Masaurhi Matihani Minapur Mohania Mohiuddinnagar Mokama Morwa Motihari Munger Muzaffarpur Nabinagar Nalanda Narkatia Narkatiaganj Narpatganj Nathnagar Nautan Nawada Nirmali Nokha Obra Paliganj Parbatta Parihar Paroo Parsa Patepur Patna Sahib Phulparas Phulwari Pipra Pipra Pirpainti Pranpur Purnia Rafiganj Raghopur Raghunathpur Rajapakar Rajauli Rajgir Rajnagar Rajpur Ramgarh Ramnagar Raniganj Raxaul Riga Rosera Runnisaidpur Rupauli Saharsa Sahebganj Sahebpur Kamal Sakra Samastipur Sandesh Sarairanjan Sasaram Shahpur Sheikhpura Sheohar Sherghati Sikandra Sikta Sikti Simri Bakhtiarpur Singheshwar Sitamarhi Siwan Sonbarsha Sonepur Sugauli Sultanganj Supaul Surajgarha Sursand Taraiya Tarapur Tarari Teghra Thakurganj Tikari Triveniganj Ujiarpur Vaishali Valmikinagar Warisnagar Warsaliganj Wazirganj Ziradei

