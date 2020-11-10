Bihar election results 2020: Left parties look to gain big, leading in nearly 20 seats

The Left, once a major political force in Bihar, was reduced to margins in the last two Assembly elections.

Pulling back the years, the Left parties, which fared poorly in the 2015 elections, is leading in nearly 20 seats in Bihar after the first round of voting on Tuesday. Of the 29 constituencies handed to the Left parties in the state elections this year, the CPI (M-L) contested on 19 seats, and the CPI and CPM on six and four seats respectively.

As per the latest trends, the Left parties — CPI, CPI(M) and CPI(ML) — which are fighting the elections in alliance with RJD and Congress, are leading in Agiaon, Arrah, Arwal, Balrampur, Bibhutipur, Darauli, Daraundha, Dumraon, Ghosi, Karakat, Manjhi, Matihani, Paliganj, Tarari, Warisnagar, Ziradei, Bachhwara, and Bakhri seats. Follow Bihar Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates

The Left, once a major political force in Bihar, was reduced to the margins in the last two Assembly elections. In 2010, only CPI managed to win a seat while in 2015, CPI(ML) grabbed three seats as the other two Left parties drew blank.

Besides mutual conversion of votes with the RJD and Congress, the Left parties seem to have brought two more crucial elements to the Grand Alliance — all three are cadre-based parties, which helped increase the Mahagathbandhan’s reach, and their allegiance is not doubtful because ideologically they are on the other end of the spectrum from the BJP.

The exit polls had also predicted gains for the Left, especially CPI(ML), given that the message of economic justice given by RJD-led Mahagathbandhan was aggressively promoted by their cadre. The India Today-Axis exit poll had predicted the CPI(ML) could win 12-16 seats out of the 19 it contested.

The Mahagathbandhan, however, is facing tough competition from the BJP-led NDA alliance. After taking the initial momentum, Mahagathbandhan has conceded its lead to the NDA, which has crossed the half-way mark of 122 seats needed to secure a majority in the Bihar Assembly. This comes despite the JD(U) conceded defeat early on.

