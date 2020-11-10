More EVMs this time, counting in Bihar to wrap up late tonight: EC

An election official checks EVMs during counting day in Patna, Tuesday. (PTI)

Counting of votes in Bihar is likely to finish late tonight, given the increase in the number of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) deployed this time as part of the COVID19 precautions, the Election Commission (EC) said Tuesday.

Till 1 pm, the poll watchdog had counted roughly a quarter of the total votes polled, leaving significant ground to be covered through the day.

This election, the EC increased the number of voting machines by 63% to cover the corresponding hike in total polling stations, from 65,000 in 2015 to 1.06 lakh. The increase was implemented to limit the number of electors in each polling station to 1,000 and ensure social distancing during voting. Follow Bihar Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates

While the counting speed remains the same, the longer wait for definitive leads, according to Deputy Election Commissioner (DEC) Chandra Bhushan Kumar, is because of the larger number of EVMs this time. “The counting speed is the same. But there are more EVMs to be counted, it (result) can take longer because of that. The counting speed is not slow,” Kumar told reporters at the press briefing.

Listing out the differences between the conventional counting process and counting in Bihar this time, on account of COVID-19 precautions, Kumar said the number of tables at each counting centre had been limited to seven, to ensure social distancing, as opposed to 14 under normal circumstances.

In other words, seven EVMs are being counted in one round in Bihar as opposed to 14 earlier. On average, each seat will have approximately 35 rounds of counting. The number of counting centres has increased from 38 to 55 to maintain the same speed of vote tabulation, Kumar added.

According to DEC Ashish Kundra, the counting process has been “absolutely glitch-free so far”, with no complaints being brought to EC’s notice.

Dismissing doubts raised over the integrity of the EVMs by former BJP MP and Congress leader Udit Raj, DEC Sudeep Jain said that the voting machines have time and again proved to be robust and tamper-proof and even the country’s top court has upheld the integrity of the machines.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd