Bihar Election Result 2020: When, where and how to check Live Results

Bihar Election Results 2020: The Bihar assembly polls were held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7, and results will be declared on November 10. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, Bihar saw a considerable voter turnout, with Phase 1 recording 54 per cent polling –– marginally lower than 54.75 per cent for the same seats in 2015 elections. Similarly, Phase 2 witnessed 55.7 per cent voter turnout as compared to 56.17 per cent recorded last time. A voter turnout of 56.02 per cent was recorded for the third and final phase of Bihar Assembly elections.

In the Grand Alliance, RJD contested on 144 seats and Congress on 70. The three Left parties fought from 29 constituencies: CPI(ML) from 19 seats, and the CPI and CPI(M) six and four seats, respectively. In the NDA camp, JD(U) and BJP were allotted 122 and 121 seats respectively. Out of that, JD(U) provided seven seats to HAM while BJP allocated 11 seats to Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) from its quota.

When will Bihar elections results be declared?

The result to the 243-member Assembly will be declared on November 10.

Where to watch Bihar election results?

The counting of votes will be live on the Election Commission of India’s websites. The indianexpress.com will also run a live blog for election results with a detailed analysis of early trends and political opinions.

How to check Bihar election results?

The counting of votes for Bihar elections will start early morning on November 10. The counting of votes and results on individual seats will be declared live at the following websites of Election Commission of India – eciresults.nic.in, eci.gov.in, and results.eci.gov.in.

What did the exit polls predict?

Exit polls predicted that the ruling JD(U)-BJP alliance led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was on its way out. While one poll forecast that the RJD-led Opposition alliance could get a two-thirds majority, another said it would cross the halfway mark comfortably.

Most exit polls gave the RJD-Congress-Left alliance a clear edge over the JD(U)-BJP coalition in the 243-member Assembly. All polls predicted that Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party, which contested alone and hoped to play a key in government formation post elections, would end up with single-digit seats.

And in more bad news for Nitish Kumar, who was eyeing a record fourth term, many exit polls predicted that the BJP would perform much better than the JD(U).

