Bihar elections: Only a person with 56-inch chest can serve the poor, says JP Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda addresses a rally in Karakat, in Rohtas district on Thursday. (ANI)

Stating that only a person with a 56-inch chest can serve the poor, BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday asked the people of Bihar to identify the “enemies of development”, and listed out work done by the NDA government at the Centre for progress of the state.

Addressing an election rally in Karakat constituency in Bihar’s Rohtas district, Nadda slammed the Opposition Grand Alliance and reminded people about the “jungle raaj” under the RJD, which governed the state for 15 years.

“Remember, this is the same party under whose rule (Mohammad) Shahabuddin had shot at today’s DGP. No punishment was given to Shahabuddin until Lalu-ji (RJD chief Lalu Prasad) ruled. It was only after the Nitish Kumar government took over that Shahabuddin was sent to prison,” Nadda said. “…If you want to see development, then it is necessary to identify such enemies of development.”

Nadda spoke at length in his 30-minute speech about development initiatives of the Narendra Modi government: Central schemes such as PM Jan Dhan Yojana, Aayushman Bharat, among others, and pointed out that the Centre is providing free foodgrain of 5kg rice or wheat and 1 kg pulses to nearly 80 crore people during the pandemic.

“It is very easy to give speeches and slogans in politics, but only a person who has a 56-inch chest can serve the poor,” Nadda said, referring to the Prime Minister.

He said: “Five years ago, Prime Minister Modi gave a package of Rs 1.25 lakh crore to Bihar. In addition, he gave Rs 40,000 crore more for the state’s development…. Where there is the NDA, there is trust and development.”

Later in the day, Nadda addressed another rally in Goh constituency — in Aurangabad district — and spoke about the law and order situation under RJD. “When Gopalganj’s Dalit DM was killed, it happened under Lalu-raaj…. We (NDA) have moved from loot order to law and order. I am reminding you of this because a son should be aware of what his father did,” he said without naming either Lalu or son Tejashwi Yadav.

