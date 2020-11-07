scorecardresearch
Saturday, November 07, 2020
Bihar polls
Bihar Election 2020 Voting LIVE Updates: Polling begins in 78 constituencies in final phase

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Voting Live News Updates: Seemanchal, Kosi, Mithila and Tirhut regions comprise the seats going for polls in the final round.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 7, 2020 7:02:40 am
bihar elections 2020, bihar assembly elections, bihar first phase voting, bihar first phase key contests, bihar elections indian express, nitish kumar, tejashwi yadav bihar firstDespite pandemic, Bihar saw considerable voter turnout with Phase 1 recording 54% votes –– marginally lower than 54.75 per cent for the same 71 seats in 2015 elections.

Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Voters in 78 constituencies spread across 19 districts will vote in the third and final phase of Bihar Assembly elections on Saturday in which the ruling NDA, battling anti-incumbency factor, is locked in a fierce contest against the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance).

Seemanchal (Kishanganj, Araria, Katihar and Purnia), Kosi (Supaul, Saharsa and Madhepura), Mithila (Darbhanga and Madhubani) and Tirhut (Muzaffarpur and Sitamarhi) regions comprise the seats going for polls in the final round. While the Seemanchal belt gives an advantage to the Mahagathbandhan, Asaduddin’s Owasi’s AIMIM, contesting on 16 seats in this round, may cut into their votes and could win one to two seats. NDA also faces a tough fight in Purnia, Araria and Katihar. In the Kosi belt too, the Grand Alliance looks ahead with only NDA veterans such as ministers, Bijendra Prasad Yadav (Supaul) and Narendra Narayan Yadav (Alamganj) looking good to retain their bastions.

Despite the pandemic, Bihar saw a considerable voter turnout with Phase 1 recording 54% votes –– marginally lower than 54.75 per cent for the same 71 seats in 2015 elections. Similarly, Phase 2 witnessed 55.7% voter turnout as compared to 56.17% recorded last time.

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Voting Live Updates: People from 78 constituencies in Bihar are set to exercise their franchise in the third and last phase of the Assembly elections on Saturday.

07:02 (IST)07 Nov 2020
Voting begins across 78 constituencies in Bihar

Voting has begun for the third and final phase of Bihar polls.

06:43 (IST)07 Nov 2020
Mock poll underway at polling booth in Araria

A mock poll is underway at polling booth no 178 in Araria.

06:38 (IST)07 Nov 2020
78 constituencies go to polls in final phase today

Voters in 78 constituencies spread across 19 districts will vote in the third and final phase of Bihar Assembly elections on Saturday in which the ruling NDA, battling anti-incumbency factor, is locked in a fierce contest against the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance). Seemanchal (KishanganjArariaKatihar and Purnia), Kosi (Supaul, Saharsa and Madhepura), Mithila (Darbhanga and Madhubani) and Tirhut (Muzaffarpur and Sitamarhi) regions comprise the seats going for polls in the final round. Follow this space for all the live updates. 

The Kosi-Seemanchal region also happens to be the main area of influence for maverick former MP Pappu Yadav, whose Jan Adhikar Party is determined to make its presence felt and prove a point to the RJD as both draw their support from the state's most populous community—the Yadavs.

As in the previous two phases, Chirag Paswan's LJP is also in the fray in a number of seats this time, threatening to play spoilsport for the NDA, especially the JD(U) with its repeated pleas that "every vote cast in favour of the Chief Ministers party will be a loss for Bihar's future".

Wrapping up his campaign for the Bihar Assembly polls, in which he has been overshadowed both by ally BJP and rival RJD, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday sought votes saying this election was his “last”.

Addressing a rally at Dhamdaha in Purnea district, the three-time JD(U) CM, who has been the face of Bihar since 2005, said, “Today is the last day (of campaign for the final phase of Assembly elections). Polling will take place the day after tomorrow. This is my last election.”

The Opposition pounced on Nitish’s remarks of this being his last election to say these showed he had “finally heard the message on the ground”. Tejashwi Yadav, the Opposition’s chief ministerial candidate, said, “Nitishji was not ready to accept either the aspirations and hopes of Bihari people, or the ground realities. We have been saying from the start that he is now tired and today, finally before the final phase, he has accepted defeat and announced his retirement from politics, proving us right.”

Lending his weight to Nitish, Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a letter to the people of Bihar on Thursday, saying he needed the JD(U) CM to ensure progress in the state, and said he was glad that “the focus in Bihar polls has been on development”.

LJP president Chirag Paswan said Nitish’s remarks further underlined that people should not vote for him. “This time he gave no account of his last five years and has now said he will not be back to give an account next time.

