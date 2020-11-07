Bihar Election 2020 Voting LIVE Updates: Polling begins in 78 constituencies in final phase

Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Voters in 78 constituencies spread across 19 districts will vote in the third and final phase of Bihar Assembly elections on Saturday in which the ruling NDA, battling anti-incumbency factor, is locked in a fierce contest against the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance).
Seemanchal (Kishanganj, Araria, Katihar and Purnia), Kosi (Supaul, Saharsa and Madhepura), Mithila (Darbhanga and Madhubani) and Tirhut (Muzaffarpur and Sitamarhi) regions comprise the seats going for polls in the final round. While the Seemanchal belt gives an advantage to the Mahagathbandhan, Asaduddin’s Owasi’s AIMIM, contesting on 16 seats in this round, may cut into their votes and could win one to two seats. NDA also faces a tough fight in Purnia, Araria and Katihar. In the Kosi belt too, the Grand Alliance looks ahead with only NDA veterans such as ministers, Bijendra Prasad Yadav (Supaul) and Narendra Narayan Yadav (Alamganj) looking good to retain their bastions.
Despite the pandemic, Bihar saw a considerable voter turnout with Phase 1 recording 54% votes –– marginally lower than 54.75 per cent for the same 71 seats in 2015 elections. Similarly, Phase 2 witnessed 55.7% voter turnout as compared to 56.17% recorded last time.
Voting has begun for the third and final phase of Bihar polls.
A mock poll is underway at polling booth no 178 in Araria.
