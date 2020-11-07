Bihar Election 2020 Voting LIVE Updates: Polling begins in 78 constituencies in final phase

The Kosi-Seemanchal region also happens to be the main area of influence for maverick former MP Pappu Yadav, whose Jan Adhikar Party is determined to make its presence felt and prove a point to the RJD as both draw their support from the state's most populous community—the Yadavs.

As in the previous two phases, Chirag Paswan's LJP is also in the fray in a number of seats this time, threatening to play spoilsport for the NDA, especially the JD(U) with its repeated pleas that "every vote cast in favour of the Chief Ministers party will be a loss for Bihar's future".

Wrapping up his campaign for the Bihar Assembly polls, in which he has been overshadowed both by ally BJP and rival RJD, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday sought votes saying this election was his “last”.

Addressing a rally at Dhamdaha in Purnea district, the three-time JD(U) CM, who has been the face of Bihar since 2005, said, “Today is the last day (of campaign for the final phase of Assembly elections). Polling will take place the day after tomorrow. This is my last election.”

The Opposition pounced on Nitish’s remarks of this being his last election to say these showed he had “finally heard the message on the ground”. Tejashwi Yadav, the Opposition’s chief ministerial candidate, said, “Nitishji was not ready to accept either the aspirations and hopes of Bihari people, or the ground realities. We have been saying from the start that he is now tired and today, finally before the final phase, he has accepted defeat and announced his retirement from politics, proving us right.”

Lending his weight to Nitish, Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a letter to the people of Bihar on Thursday, saying he needed the JD(U) CM to ensure progress in the state, and said he was glad that “the focus in Bihar polls has been on development”.

LJP president Chirag Paswan said Nitish’s remarks further underlined that people should not vote for him. “This time he gave no account of his last five years and has now said he will not be back to give an account next time.