Bihar Election 2020 Live Updates: Congress release poll manifesto

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Live Updates: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is scheduled to hold four rallies in East Champaran’s Kesariya, Saran’s Madhaura and Parsa and Vaishali’s Rajapakar on Wednesday. On the other hand, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will hold 12 rallies — five in Rohtas, two each in Aurangabad, Arwal and Jehanabad and one in Masaudhi.
BJP national president JP Nadda will also address two rallies in Bettiah and Pipra, Motihari at 12:50 pm and 3:15 pm respectively. And Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Nityanand Rai will hold rallies in Bhagalpur’s Kahalgaon, Bhojpur’s Barhara and Kaimur’s Chainpur, while Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Aditynaath and Rajiv Pratap Rudy will address the gathering in Jamui, Peero and Patna.
With the first phase of polling for the Bihar Assembly elections a week away, the crowds that are turning up to hear Tejashwi, the Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial candidate, at his rallies are becoming a talking point. While the RJD is reading this as a sign that people in the state are ready for change, the ruling JD(U) is at pains to explain that the turnout at rallies are no measure of vote transferability.
Voting for 243 assembly seats in the state will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7 and results will be announced on November 10.
The Congress is launching its manifesto for the Bihar elections. Watch it live here
Meanwhile, crowds turning up to hear Tejashwi Yadav at his rallies are becoming a talking point. While the RJD is reading this as a sign that people in the state are ready for change, the ruling JD(U) is at pains to explain that the turnout at rallies are no measure of vote transferability. What seems to be enthusing the crowd most is Yadav's promise — one that he makes in each of his speeches — of 10 lakh government jobs in his first act as chief minister.
Here's an interview of CPI(ML) General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya in which he defends the party's decision to join the opposition alliance and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s inexperience criticism.
And to quickly recap our coverage from yesterday, BJP president J P Nadda termed the Opposition alliance as the the “tukde-tukde gang (people who want to break India into pieces)” and “urban Naxals”. “The Opposition alliance is an unholy combination, it is an unnatural alliance. The three do not have any love for the society; they break the society and disturb peace. You should understand this,” Nadda said in Arrah.
Welcome to our Bihar live blog. As campaigning for the first phase enters the last leg, we are tracking all the major players. There are multiple rallies lined up for the day, but RJD leader Tesjaswi Yadav appears to be the busiest among the leaders from the ruling JD(U)-BJP and opposition parties as he will be addressing 12 rallies.
Union Minister of state Ashwini Choubey will be addressing a series of press conference along with BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra, with the first one scheduled for 11 am.