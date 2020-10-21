scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Bihar polls
Live now

Bihar Election 2020 Live Updates: Congress release poll manifesto

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Live News Updates: On the other hand, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will hold 12 rallies -- five in Rohtas, two each in Aurangabad, Arwal and Jehanabad and one in Masaudhi.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi, Patna | Updated: October 21, 2020 11:35:44 am
bihar election, bihar election 2020 news, bihar assembly election, bihar assembly election 2020 news, bihar assembly election 2020 date, bihar assembly election result date, bihar vidhan sabha election 2020, election news, election in bihar, bihar election news, bihar election 2020, bihar assembly election 2020, bihar rjd, bihar rjd news, nitish kumar, nitish kumar jdu, bihar news, bihar elections news, jdu candidate list 2020, rjd candidate list 2020Bihar elections LIVE updates: Polling in Bihar is scheduled to begin from October 28.

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Live Updates: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is scheduled to hold four rallies in East Champaran’s Kesariya, Saran’s Madhaura and Parsa and Vaishali’s Rajapakar on Wednesday. On the other hand, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will hold 12 rallies — five in Rohtas, two each in Aurangabad, Arwal and Jehanabad and one in Masaudhi.

BJP national president JP Nadda will also address two rallies in Bettiah and Pipra, Motihari at 12:50 pm and 3:15 pm respectively. And Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Nityanand Rai will hold rallies in Bhagalpur’s Kahalgaon, Bhojpur’s Barhara and Kaimur’s Chainpur, while Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Aditynaath and Rajiv Pratap Rudy will address the gathering in Jamui, Peero and Patna.

With the first phase of polling for the Bihar Assembly elections a week away, the crowds that are turning up to hear Tejashwi, the Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial candidate, at his rallies are becoming a talking point. While the RJD is reading this as a sign that people in the state are ready for change, the ruling JD(U) is at pains to explain that the turnout at rallies are no measure of vote transferability.

Voting for 243 assembly seats in the state will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7 and results will be announced on November 10.

Live Blog

Bihar Assembly elections 2020 LIVE updates: Nadda, Nitish, Tejashwi, among several leaders to hold rallies today; Tejashwi works campaign crowd with promise of jobs and change; follow latest updates here

11:34 (IST)21 Oct 2020
Congress releases manifesto

The Congress is launching its manifesto for the Bihar elections. Watch it live here

11:21 (IST)21 Oct 2020
Packed crowds at RJD rallies

Meanwhile,  crowds turning up to hear Tejashwi Yadav at his rallies are becoming a talking point. While the RJD is reading this as a sign that people in the state are ready for change, the ruling JD(U) is at pains to explain that the turnout at rallies are no measure of vote transferability. What seems to be enthusing the crowd most is Yadav’s promise — one that he makes in each of his speeches — of 10 lakh government jobs in his first act as chief minister. 

11:17 (IST)21 Oct 2020
Exclusive: CPI(ML) on defends Tejashwi Yadav

Here's an interview of CPI(ML) General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya in which he defends the party's decision to join the opposition alliance and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s inexperience criticism.

11:13 (IST)21 Oct 2020
Quick refresher of our Bihar polls coverage

And to quickly recap our coverage from yesterday, BJP president J P Nadda termed the Opposition alliance as the the “tukde-tukde gang (people who want to break India into pieces)” and “urban Naxals”. “The Opposition alliance is an unholy combination, it is an unnatural alliance. The three do not have any love for the society; they break the society and disturb peace. You should understand this,” Nadda said in Arrah.

11:02 (IST)21 Oct 2020
First phase of Bihar polls: One more week to go

Hello, hello, hello. Top of the morning to our readers. Welcome to our Bihar live blog. As campaigning for the first phase enters the last leg, we are tracking all the major players. There are multiple rallies lined up for the day, but RJD leader Tesjaswi Yadav appears to be the busiest among the leaders from the ruling JD(U)-BJP and opposition parties as he will be addressing 12 rallies.

Union Minister of state Ashwini Choubey will be addressing a series of press conference along with BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra, with the first one scheduled for 11 am.

bihar election, bihar election 2020 news, bihar assembly election, bihar assembly election 2020 news, bihar assembly election 2020 date, bihar assembly election result date, bihar vidhan sabha election 2020, election news, election in bihar, bihar election news, bihar election 2020, bihar assembly election 2020, bihar rjd, bihar rjd news, nitish kumar, nitish kumar jdu, bihar news, bihar elections news, jdu candidate list 2020, rjd candidate list 2020 Bihar Assembly elections 2020: Results will be announced on November 9.

Bihar Assembly elections 2020 LIVE updates

Shifting the focus of his election speeches in Bihar from the RJD’s “misgovernance”, BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday alleged that the Opposition Grand Alliance in the state is “dangerous” to the country and targeted Congress leaders for their “anti-national” statements.

Terming the Opposition alliance, comprising RJD, Congress and the Left parties, including CPI(ML), as the “tukde-tukde gang (people who want to break India into pieces)” and “urban Naxals” Nadda, in election rallies at Buxar and Arrah, cautioned the electorate that their votes should not cause “disturbances” in the state.

“The Opposition alliance is an unholy combination, it is an unnatural alliance. The three do not have any love for the society; they break the society and disturb peace. You should understand this,” Nadda said in Arrah.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court’s order forcing political parties to publicise the criminal history of their candidates with reasons for fielding them has barely done anything in terms of cleaning up electoral politics, an analysis of self-sworn affidavits of candidates contesting Bihar polls shows.

The Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) scrutinised declarations made by 1,064 out of 1,066 candidates contesting in the first phase of Bihar elections to find that almost a quarter (23%) of them face serious criminal cases including murder, attempt to murder and rape.

Among major political parties, the RJD has fielded largest number of candidates (22) with serious criminal cases against them, followed by LJP (20), BJP (13), JDU (10) and Congress (9).