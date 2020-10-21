Bihar Election 2020 Live Updates: Congress release poll manifesto

Bihar elections LIVE updates: Polling in Bihar is scheduled to begin from October 28.

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Live Updates: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is scheduled to hold four rallies in East Champaran’s Kesariya, Saran’s Madhaura and Parsa and Vaishali’s Rajapakar on Wednesday. On the other hand, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will hold 12 rallies — five in Rohtas, two each in Aurangabad, Arwal and Jehanabad and one in Masaudhi.

BJP national president JP Nadda will also address two rallies in Bettiah and Pipra, Motihari at 12:50 pm and 3:15 pm respectively. And Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Nityanand Rai will hold rallies in Bhagalpur’s Kahalgaon, Bhojpur’s Barhara and Kaimur’s Chainpur, while Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Aditynaath and Rajiv Pratap Rudy will address the gathering in Jamui, Peero and Patna.

With the first phase of polling for the Bihar Assembly elections a week away, the crowds that are turning up to hear Tejashwi, the Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial candidate, at his rallies are becoming a talking point. While the RJD is reading this as a sign that people in the state are ready for change, the ruling JD(U) is at pains to explain that the turnout at rallies are no measure of vote transferability.

Voting for 243 assembly seats in the state will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7 and results will be announced on November 10.