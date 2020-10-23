Bihar Election 2020 Live Updates: Bihar must not forget who pushed them backward, says PM Modi

Bihar Election 2020, PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi Rally Today Live News Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi began campaigning for the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar on Friday. PM Modi will address three rallies at Dehri-on Sone (Sasaram), Gaya, and Bhagalpur. He is scheduled to hold 12 rallies in the state. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will also address people along with the Prime Minister in Sasaram and Bhagalpur. Besides Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also slated to address a series of public meetings at Hisua in Nawada and Kahalgaon in Bhagalpur district.
“PM Modi will hold 12 election rallies in Bihar for NDA (National Democratic Alliance) candidates. On October 23, he will hold rallies in Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur. On October 28, Prime Minister will hold rallies in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna. On November 3, he will hold rallies in Chhapra, East Champaran and Samastipur. On November 3, rallies in West Champaran, Saharsa and Araria will be held,” former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bihar in-charge Devendra Fadnavis had said last Friday.
On the other hand, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will also address five rallies today — two each on Gaya and Nawada and one in Nalanda. BJP leader Sushil Modi, who was diagnosed with Covid-19 on Thursday, has been admitted to AIIMS, Patna.
Voting for 243 assembly seats in the state will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7 and results will be announced on November 10.
PM Modi says, "Voters of Bihar have taken a resolve that they won't let those who have a history of making the state 'Bimaru' come near them."
He also says, "The people who once ruled Bihar are again looking at the developing state with their greedy eyes. But, Bihar must not forget who pushed them backward, that was the time when there was worsening law & order situation and corruption in the state."
PM Modi mentions the death of jawans in the Galwan valley. "Sons of Bihar lost their lives in Galwan Valley for the tricolour and ensured Bharat Mata's head is held high. Jawans of Bihar were also martyred in the Pulwama attack. I bow my head at their feet and pay respects."
PM Modi says, "I want to congratulate the people of Bihar for the way they are fighting the battle against COVID-19. The decisions & steps taken by the state govt & people of Bihar against the pandemic are highly commendable."
Nitish Kumar says, "Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, we've worked for the development of Bihar. If given another chance to serve the state, we'll make sure irrigation facilities & benefits of the latest technology are available at every village."
Nitish Kumar says, "I welcome our Prime Minister and I thank people for turning up in huge numbers despite COVID-19 pandemic."
"Currently, Bihar is at the 23rd position in crime rate in the country. Our govt has brought in control the law and order situation in the state," the CM says in Sasaram.
PM Modi pays respects to Ram Vilas Paswan and Raghuvansh Prasad Singh. "Bihar lost its two sons recently. I pay my respects to Ram Vilas Paswan Ji, who was with me till his last breath and gave his entire life for the welfare of the poor and Dalits. Similarly, Babu Raghuvansh Prasad Singh ji also worked for poor. I pay respects to him."
On the other hand, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav tweeted: “Hoping that the Prime Minister will brief citizens on why the education, job, health and agriculture sectors, among others, are lagging behind despite the JD[U]-BJP government for the last 15 years? Of the 40 MPs, 39 are sent, yet the NDA has given us nothing besides unemployment.
Hello, hello, hello! Welcome to our Bihar elections LIVE blog. Prime Minister Narendra Modi began campaigning for the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar on Friday. Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to hold two rallies today. Follow this space to get all the latest updates!!