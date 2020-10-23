scorecardresearch
Friday, October 23, 2020
Bihar polls
Bihar Election 2020 Live Updates: Bihar must not forget who pushed them backward, says PM Modi

Bihar Assembly Election 2020, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Rally Today Live News Updates: Besides Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also slated to address a series of public meetings at Hisua in Nawada and Kahalgaon in Bhagalpur district.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi, Patna | Updated: October 23, 2020 11:25:36 am
Bihar Election 2020, PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi Rally Today Live News Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Source: Twitter)

Bihar Election 2020, PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi Rally Today Live News Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi began campaigning for the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar on Friday. PM Modi will address three rallies at Dehri-on Sone (Sasaram), Gaya, and Bhagalpur. He is scheduled to hold 12 rallies in the state. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will also address people along with the Prime Minister in Sasaram and Bhagalpur. Besides Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also slated to address a series of public meetings at Hisua in Nawada and Kahalgaon in Bhagalpur district.

“PM Modi will hold 12 election rallies in Bihar for NDA (National Democratic Alliance) candidates. On October 23, he will hold rallies in Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur. On October 28, Prime Minister will hold rallies in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna. On November 3, he will hold rallies in Chhapra, East Champaran and Samastipur. On November 3, rallies in West Champaran, Saharsa and Araria will be held,” former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bihar in-charge Devendra Fadnavis had said last Friday.

On the other hand, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will also address five rallies today — two each on Gaya and Nawada and one in Nalanda. BJP leader Sushil Modi, who was diagnosed with Covid-19 on Thursday, has been admitted to AIIMS, Patna.

Voting for 243 assembly seats in the state will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7 and results will be announced on November 10.

Live Blog

Bihar assembly elections 2020 LIVE updates: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav to hold rallies. Track all updates here

11:22 (IST)23 Oct 2020
Bihar must not forget who pushed them backward: PM Modi

PM Modi says, "Voters of Bihar have taken a resolve that they won't let those who have a history of making the state 'Bimaru' come near them."

He also says, "The people who once ruled Bihar are again looking at the developing state with their greedy eyes. But, Bihar must not forget who pushed them backward, that was the time when there was worsening law & order situation and corruption in the state."

11:20 (IST)23 Oct 2020
Watch | Sons of Bihar lost their lives in Galwan Valley for the tricolour: PM Modi

PM Modi mentions the death of jawans in the Galwan valley. "Sons of Bihar lost their lives in Galwan Valley for the tricolour and ensured Bharat Mata's head is held high. Jawans of Bihar were also martyred in the Pulwama attack. I bow my head at their feet and pay respects."

11:19 (IST)23 Oct 2020
Steps taken by state govt against Covid-19 highly commendable, says PM Modi

PM Modi says, "I want to congratulate the people of Bihar for the way they are fighting the battle against COVID-19. The decisions & steps taken by the state govt & people of Bihar against the pandemic are highly commendable."

11:16 (IST)23 Oct 2020
Under PM Modi's leadership, we've worked for the development of Bihar: Nitish Kumar

Nitish Kumar says, "Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, we've worked for the development of Bihar. If given another chance to serve the state, we'll make sure irrigation facilities & benefits of the latest technology are available at every village."

11:15 (IST)23 Oct 2020
Bihar is at the 23rd position in crime rate in the country: Nitish Kumar

Nitish Kumar says, "I welcome our Prime Minister and I thank people for turning up in huge numbers despite COVID-19 pandemic."

"Currently, Bihar is at the 23rd position in crime rate in the country. Our govt has brought in control the law and order situation in the state," the CM says in Sasaram.

11:13 (IST)23 Oct 2020
PM Modi pays respects to Ram Vilas Paswan and Raghuvansh Prasad Singh

PM Modi pays respects to Ram Vilas Paswan and Raghuvansh Prasad Singh. "Bihar lost its two sons recently. I pay my respects to Ram Vilas Paswan Ji, who was with me till his last breath and gave his entire life for the welfare of the poor and Dalits. Similarly, Babu Raghuvansh Prasad Singh ji also worked for poor. I pay respects to him."

11:10 (IST)23 Oct 2020
Hope PM Modi will brief Bihar citizens on education, job promises: Tejashwi

On the other hand, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav tweeted: “Hoping that the Prime Minister will brief citizens on why the education, job, health and agriculture sectors, among others, are lagging behind despite the JD[U]-BJP government for the last 15 years? Of the 40 MPs, 39 are sent, yet the NDA has given us nothing besides unemployment.

11:10 (IST)23 Oct 2020
Bihar Assembly Elections: PM Modi's list of rallies today
11:09 (IST)23 Oct 2020
Watch: PM Modi arrives for rally in Sasaram
11:08 (IST)23 Oct 2020
Welcome to our Bihar elections LIVE blog

Hello, hello, hello! Welcome to our Bihar elections LIVE blog. Prime Minister Narendra Modi began campaigning for the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar on Friday. Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to hold two rallies today. Follow this space to get all the latest updates!!

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 LIVE updates

The BJP promised “residents of Bihar” free vaccination against Covid-19 in its Bihar assembly election manifesto released Thursday, drawing sharp reactions from Opposition parties, most of which said it was “appalling” that a vaccine to fight the pandemic was made being a poll agenda.

Defending its announcement, the BJP said it’s a pledge on a public health issue. Releasing the party manifesto in Patna, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said: “After crossing all the stages, there are at least three vaccines that have reached the last stage, and are on the cusp of production. After this, if scientific people say this vaccine is fine, production can take place. Our production capacity, because of the government’s intervention, is very large.”

The promise triggered a political row with the RJD, Congress and other Opposition parties slamming the party, accusing it of politicising the pandemic and playing on the fears of the people.

Reacting sharply to the BJP promise, the RJD said, “Corona vaccine belongs to the country. It does not belong to the BJP. The political use of the vaccine shows that they have no option but to sell the fear of the disease and death. The people of Bihar have self-respect, they do not sell their children’s future for a few pennies,” the RJD posted on its Twitter handle.

Its senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Kumar Jha said the BJP’s decision to make such a promise in its election manifesto was an indication of the deterioration in its thinking. He criticised the announcement, saying it amounts to “zindagi bachane ke liye bhi chunavi saudebaazi (seeking votes even to save lives)”.

