Bihar Election 2020 Live Updates: Bihar must not forget who pushed them backward, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Source: Twitter)

Bihar Election 2020, PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi Rally Today Live News Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi began campaigning for the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar on Friday. PM Modi will address three rallies at Dehri-on Sone (Sasaram), Gaya, and Bhagalpur. He is scheduled to hold 12 rallies in the state. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will also address people along with the Prime Minister in Sasaram and Bhagalpur. Besides Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also slated to address a series of public meetings at Hisua in Nawada and Kahalgaon in Bhagalpur district.

“PM Modi will hold 12 election rallies in Bihar for NDA (National Democratic Alliance) candidates. On October 23, he will hold rallies in Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur. On October 28, Prime Minister will hold rallies in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna. On November 3, he will hold rallies in Chhapra, East Champaran and Samastipur. On November 3, rallies in West Champaran, Saharsa and Araria will be held,” former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bihar in-charge Devendra Fadnavis had said last Friday.

On the other hand, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will also address five rallies today — two each on Gaya and Nawada and one in Nalanda. BJP leader Sushil Modi, who was diagnosed with Covid-19 on Thursday, has been admitted to AIIMS, Patna.

Voting for 243 assembly seats in the state will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7 and results will be announced on November 10.