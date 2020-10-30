scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, October 30, 2020
Bihar polls
Live now

Bihar Election 2020 Live Updates: Nitish Kumar backs population-based reservation for castes

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Live News Updates: Left parties in the state slammed PM Modi for 'jungle raaj' jibe at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 30, 2020 12:21:23 pm
bihar election, bihar election 2020, bihar election 2020 voting, bihar election news live, bihar election live updates, bihar election live news, bihar election 2020 opinion poll, bihar vidhan sabha election 2020, bihar vidhan sabha election 2020, bihar election news, bihar election 2020 news, bihar election voting, bihar election 2020 polling, bihar election 2020 live news, bihar election exit pollPrime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during an election rally, at the veterinary ground in Patna, Wednesday. (PTI)

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Thursday backed population-based reservation for castes, but said it can only be implemented after census data is available. Addressing a poll rally in Valmiki Nagar, Kumar said, “As far as the question of population is concerned that is decided only after the census and that decision (on the census) is not in our hands. We would like that reservation to be proportionate to the population of castes. We have no two opinions on it.”

He also attacked the RJD over its record on law and order and ridiculed Tejashwi Yadav’s promise of 10 lakh jobs. He added that his government has worked for the development of Bihar with the cooperation of the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, Union minister Anurag Singh Thakur said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave special priority to Bihar by giving double funds and assistance compared to the UPA’s tenure reflecting commitment towards transforming the state. Campaigning in the poll-bound state, Thakur claimed that the Modi government, during 2014-2019, provided Bihar double the amount totalling Rs 1,09,642 crore as compared to Rs 50,008 crore during the UPA 2009-14 through grants-in-aid.

“Not only has every rupee gone directly into the bank accounts of intended beneficiaries, but also provided them a much-needed relief during the coronavirus pandemic,” he claimed. “We have taken care of every segment of the society, especially the vulnerable sections,” he added.

Read | Alliances to vote banks, all your questions on the Bihar polls answered

Live Blog

Bihar Election 2020 Live Updates: Left parties slam PM Modi for 'jungle raaj' jab at Tejashwi; Second phase of polling scheduled for Nov 3. Follow LIVE updates here

12:18 (IST)30 Oct 2020
Tejashwi Yadav campaigns for CPI candidate from Teghra

A huge crowd turned up at Teghra constituency in Begusarai district as Tejashwi Yadav campaigned for CPI candidate Ram Ratan Singh.

11:57 (IST)30 Oct 2020
Bihar govt has taken swift action in Munger incident: Jitan Ram Manjhi

Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi on Friday said that the Bihar government has taken swift action in the Munger incident. He added that the state government is doing whatever is required. Talking to reporters, Manjhi said, "It won't be right to comment on Munger firing incident before the findings of the probe are out. But the Bihar government has taken swift action into the incident and is doing what is required."

11:39 (IST)30 Oct 2020
Nitish Kumar backs population-based reservation for castes

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Thursday backed population-based reservation for castes but said it can only be implemented after census data is available. Addressing a poll rally in Valmiki Nagar, Kumar said, “As far as the question of population is concerned that is decided only after the census and that decision (on the census) is not in our hands. We would like that reservation to be proportionate to the population of castes. We have no two opinions on it.”

He also attacked the RJD over its record on law and order and ridiculed Tejashwi Yadav’s promise of 10 lakh jobs. He added that his government has worked for the development of Bihar with the cooperation of the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

11:31 (IST)30 Oct 2020
Why is Bihar govt or Governor raising questions on Munger incident, asks Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday asked the Bihar government and Bihar Governor why they were not questioning anything over the Munger incident. Talking to reporters, Raut said, "Munger firing incident is an attack on Hindutva. If such an incident were to happen in Maharashtra, West Bengal, or Rajasthan, Governors and BJP leaders would have demanded President's rule. So, why is Bihar Governor & state BJP leaders not raising questions?"

Bihar elections, Bihar elections first phase, first phase campaigning bihar, Tejashwi bihar elections, Tejasjwi yadav, bihar PM modi, RJD JDU Bihar elections, Chirag Paswan, Nitish Kumar, indian express news Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during an election rally in Bihar on Friday. (PTI)

Meanwhile, Left parties in the state slammed PM Modi for 'jungle raaj' jibe at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. At a press conference which was addressed jointly by secretary generals of CPI(M) and CPI, Sitaram Yechury and D Raja respectively, besides CPI(ML) politburo member Kavita Krishnan, the leaders alleged that the epithet "rule of the jungle" was more apt for the administration in adjoining Uttar Pradesh headed by firebrand BJP leader Yogi Adityanath.

"When the prime minister was using the expression 'jungle raj ke yuvraaj', I was left wondering if he had Yogi Adityanath's UP in mind. Where else can such a description be more apt than the state which saw the entire government machinery saving the culprits of the Hathras gang-rape and murder case," Krishnan said.

Also Read | Third front may prove kingmaker with 10% votes

Meanwhile, the Congress on Thursday hit back at BJP chief J P Nadda over his swipe at Rahul Gandhi and asked why the BJP brought up Pakistan every time there was an election in the country. Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh said it seems the BJP chief has decided to contest elections in Pakistan and that is why he is watching Pakistani TV channels and talking about the neighbouring country at a time when elections are being held in Bihar.

"The Congress party stands with the Indian Army and will continue to be so. But, the question is why does BJP remember Pakistan when elections come? Why is it that the moment elections come, you remember Kashmir or 'shamshan versus kabristan'?" he told reporters.

Also Read | JDU, RJD can't come together: Prasad

"This KPK (Kashmir, Pakistan, Kabristan) model will not work anymore. What will work is good governance, employment, safety and security of women. KPK model is gone, now it is only RRR (rozgaar, rozgar, rozgaar (employment) model on which we are contesting this election," he added.

Also Read | EC shunts out Munger SP, DM; protests continue over death

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd