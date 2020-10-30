Bihar Election 2020 Live Updates: Nitish Kumar backs population-based reservation for castes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during an election rally, at the veterinary ground in Patna, Wednesday. (PTI)

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Thursday backed population-based reservation for castes, but said it can only be implemented after census data is available. Addressing a poll rally in Valmiki Nagar, Kumar said, “As far as the question of population is concerned that is decided only after the census and that decision (on the census) is not in our hands. We would like that reservation to be proportionate to the population of castes. We have no two opinions on it.”

He also attacked the RJD over its record on law and order and ridiculed Tejashwi Yadav’s promise of 10 lakh jobs. He added that his government has worked for the development of Bihar with the cooperation of the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, Union minister Anurag Singh Thakur said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave special priority to Bihar by giving double funds and assistance compared to the UPA’s tenure reflecting commitment towards transforming the state. Campaigning in the poll-bound state, Thakur claimed that the Modi government, during 2014-2019, provided Bihar double the amount totalling Rs 1,09,642 crore as compared to Rs 50,008 crore during the UPA 2009-14 through grants-in-aid.

“Not only has every rupee gone directly into the bank accounts of intended beneficiaries, but also provided them a much-needed relief during the coronavirus pandemic,” he claimed. “We have taken care of every segment of the society, especially the vulnerable sections,” he added.

Read | Alliances to vote banks, all your questions on the Bihar polls answered