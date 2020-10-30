Bihar Election 2020 Live Updates: Nitish Kumar backs population-based reservation for castes

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Thursday backed population-based reservation for castes, but said it can only be implemented after census data is available. Addressing a poll rally in Valmiki Nagar, Kumar said, “As far as the question of population is concerned that is decided only after the census and that decision (on the census) is not in our hands. We would like that reservation to be proportionate to the population of castes. We have no two opinions on it.”
He also attacked the RJD over its record on law and order and ridiculed Tejashwi Yadav’s promise of 10 lakh jobs. He added that his government has worked for the development of Bihar with the cooperation of the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Meanwhile, Union minister Anurag Singh Thakur said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave special priority to Bihar by giving double funds and assistance compared to the UPA’s tenure reflecting commitment towards transforming the state. Campaigning in the poll-bound state, Thakur claimed that the Modi government, during 2014-2019, provided Bihar double the amount totalling Rs 1,09,642 crore as compared to Rs 50,008 crore during the UPA 2009-14 through grants-in-aid.
“Not only has every rupee gone directly into the bank accounts of intended beneficiaries, but also provided them a much-needed relief during the coronavirus pandemic,” he claimed. “We have taken care of every segment of the society, especially the vulnerable sections,” he added.
A huge crowd turned up at Teghra constituency in Begusarai district as Tejashwi Yadav campaigned for CPI candidate Ram Ratan Singh.
Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi on Friday said that the Bihar government has taken swift action in the Munger incident. He added that the state government is doing whatever is required. Talking to reporters, Manjhi said, "It won't be right to comment on Munger firing incident before the findings of the probe are out. But the Bihar government has taken swift action into the incident and is doing what is required."
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday asked the Bihar government and Bihar Governor why they were not questioning anything over the Munger incident. Talking to reporters, Raut said, "Munger firing incident is an attack on Hindutva. If such an incident were to happen in Maharashtra, West Bengal, or Rajasthan, Governors and BJP leaders would have demanded President's rule. So, why is Bihar Governor & state BJP leaders not raising questions?"